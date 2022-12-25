The long-awaited film by Guillermo del Toro reached Netflix with such success that said company did not hesitate to put up for sale, to fans, various objects from pinocchio in your online store.

And it is that, in addition to being one of the favourites, in various countries of Latin America On said platform, this new version also leads the ranking of most viewed English-language films with 39.4 million hours of playback only during the week of December 12-18.

Del Toro He has been strangely excited and at the same time very realistic when talking about his latest production. “It teaches us from the value of patience to the reward that exists when certain dreams come true,” he told Vogue.mx a few days ago.

The mexican director has recalled that he waited patiently to bring his creation to life: “I have written or co-written 34 scripts and we have made 12 movies, so there are 22 scripts that have been a ‘no’, the natural state of a movie is that it doesn’t happen, it’s reality, and the truth is that, sometimes, the ones that are most worth doing are the ones that cost the most work to be done, which is very curious. When you are young, you think that you will finish the script and the movie will be made, but as you get older you realize that that is probably not going to happen, ”she recounted in detail.

When asked why it is important pinocchio, the filmmaker has let out his anxieties as a child. “I remember that when I saw Pinocchio with my mother I felt a great fear because nobody understood how rough it was to be a child or childhood for a certain temperament, at least for mine. It became an emblematic film for me: I collect art from Pinocchio, Pinocchios, and it became a very strong bond with my mother… in one way or another it became important to me to create a Pinocchio that would never change, but that those who changed would be those who were around him. This is a Pinocchio who does not have to obey, does not have to change: he is loved for who he is; That for me is very personal, and somehow it ends up connecting more with stories like The Devil’s Backbone or Pan’s Labyrinth, than the fairy tale we already know”.

With Pinocchio, the Oscar winner for best film and best director in 2017 for the shape of waterreached an agreement with the mayor’s office of Mexico City so that his animated film will be screened for free this December 30 in the Zócalo, the main public square in the country, which is seen as quite an event.

“He is a child who is not perfect, who does mischief, breaks things, despairs easily, but despite everything he creates an impact and the greatest to have this was Gepetto because he learns to stop comparing him and to love him as he is”, has saying.