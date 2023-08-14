













That was through his Twitter account, @RealGDT, where he commented ‘Ah… Konami… What do you say?’to which he added a peculiar phrase, ‘Irrumabo Konamitus’which is an insult but written in Latin.

This filmmaker has his reasons to be angry. Guillermo del Toro collaborated with Silent Hillsand therefore with PT next to the director Hideo Kojima.

The actor Norman Reedus was also involved in this project and it was even evaluated that the mangaka Junji Ito participate.

The latter once spoke about the subject but everything was left up in the air due to the cancellation by Konami, which happened in 2015. The auction was when Kojima left the company.

Source: Konami.

This publisher and developer, not happy to cancel Silent Hillsdeleted the demo of PT from the PlayStation Store and prevents its owners from re-downloading it.

That caused some PS4s with the demo installed to hit eBay for auction. More than one developer has tried to recreate it but Konami often takes legal action against them. That has not only put Guillermo del Toro against him but many players.

For all the above, for years it is common to say ‘f**k Konami’ (fuck you Konami), and it is similar to what this Mexican creative is saying in his message on Twitter.

At present there are several projects related to silent hill on the way but the old wounds still do not close.

Fountain: konami.

All because PT and Silent Hills They were original approaches that remained in the trunk of memories, and it is something that Guillermo del Toro reminds us of.

