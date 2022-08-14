Guillermo del Toro in addition to being a famous director, has collaborated with Hideo Kojima on some works, including Death Stranding. On his Twitter account, the filmmaker seems embittered by what happened 8 years ago with PT. His opinion proposed it by adding two “very explanatory” letters to Kojima’s Tweet on the anniversary of the presentation of the game which was then canceled.

In fact, in the retweet, Guillermo del Toro simply replied “FK”. These are two letters, but if we think about the break between Kojima and Konami itself, how it happened and their current relationships, and if we add that Del Toro then really collaborated with the Japanese genius in Death Stranding, a videogame acclaimed by critics and players. , we can well think that those two laconic letters actually hide within it a clear, simple, concise “Fuck Konami”, which represents the director’s pain for the non-release of PT



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



The demo of the game impressed, in every sense, those who tried it at the time, and everyone was eager to be able to enjoy a game that was similar to Silent Hill but combined these mechanics with Del Toro’s macabre fantasy. However this never happened because Kojima and Konami broke up shortly after due to misunderstandings and mismanagement of the project. From here then came the collaboration with Del Toro to bring Death Stranding into the world.

Source: The Gamer