Guillermo del Toro is breaking it on Netflix with his new version of “Pinocchio” and “The cabinet of curiosities”. However, that is not an excuse to take some time and see “Avatar: the path of water” and publish his impressions of the film. What did you say about the sequel directed by James Cameron?
After the first reviews by critics, the second film about the world of Pandora has been approved.
In this way, the Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” has not wasted his social networks to tell the world if the feature film was to his liking or not.
Guillermo del Toro thinks about “Avatar 2”
“I say it again: ‘Avatar 2′ – when you see it you realize how long it had been since you didn’t see a MOVIE-MOVIE (like this, in capital letters) ”, wrote the filmmaker.
Of course, this positive reaction to the Disney film was not the first that del Toro posted on his Twitter page.
On November 24, Guillermo also tweeted: “An Amazing Achievement: AVATAR TWOW it’s packed with majestic sights and thrills on an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers…”.
When is “Avatar 2” released?
“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres next Thursday, December 15 and it will be the film with which Disney will close 2022.
Ticket sales for its preview also opened two weeks before its premiere and those who were able to get tickets will see it on Wednesday the 14th, one day before.
#Guillermo #del #Toro #unexpected #opinion #Avatar #applause #booing
Leave a Reply