Guillermo del Toro is breaking it on Netflix with his new version of “Pinocchio” and “The cabinet of curiosities”. However, that is not an excuse to take some time and see “Avatar: the path of water” and publish his impressions of the film. What did you say about the sequel directed by James Cameron?

After the first reviews by critics, the second film about the world of Pandora has been approved.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

In this way, the Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water” has not wasted his social networks to tell the world if the feature film was to his liking or not.

Guillermo del Toro thinks about “Avatar 2”

“I say it again: ‘ Avatar 2′ – when you see it you realize how long it had been since you didn’t see a MOVIE-MOVIE (like this, in capital letters) ”, wrote the filmmaker.

Guillermo del Toro’s second tweet about “Avatar: the path of water”. Photo: Twitter

Of course, this positive reaction to the Disney film was not the first that del Toro posted on his Twitter page.

On November 24, Guillermo also tweeted: “ An Amazing Achievement: AVATAR TWOW it’s packed with majestic sights and thrills on an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers…”.

Guillermo del Toro’s first tweet about “Avatar: the path of water”. Photo: Twitter

When is “Avatar 2” released?

“Avatar: The Way of Water” premieres next Thursday, December 15 and it will be the film with which Disney will close 2022.

Ticket sales for its preview also opened two weeks before its premiere and those who were able to get tickets will see it on Wednesday the 14th, one day before.