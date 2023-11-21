Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan talk about the physical average

Recently Christopher Nolan has recommended to film fans that they should buy the Blu Ray of his latest production released on film, that is, Oppenheimer, because when it reached streaming services it was considered something that was going to be lost in a matter of days. After that came the question of the issue of preservation, something that the director says we should be afraid of to a certain extent.

In fact, another renowned director of the media Hollywood, Guillermo del Toro, He stated that he agreed with this point of view, making this known through posts on social media.

Physical media is almost a Fahrenheit 451 (where people memorized entire books and thus became the book they loved) level of responsibility. If you own a great 4K HD, Blu-ray, DVD etc etc of a film or films you love… you are the custodian of those films for generations to… https://t.co/ETGUNhKNoL — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 20, 2023

