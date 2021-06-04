Vasco Madueño, the Peruvian son of Guillermo Dávila, announced through social networks the premiere of his first work on a television program.

In your official account InstagramThe 19-year-old young man released the promotional video in which he appears as part of a social aid that rewards good parents.

He will walk the streets of Lima to look for those people who give everything for their children and loved ones. His reports will be broadcast from this Saturday, June 5 by the signal of Panamericana TV.

“I will be every Saturday in ConsaludPerú. 10:30 am with my friend @danielbuenoperu on Panamericana Televisión ”, he wrote Basque Madueño in the publication of the social network.

In the video images, the son of the Venezuelan singer Guillermo Dávila appears talking with some merchants in the area. Then he is grateful for the opportunity they gave him. “It is a beautiful cause that I am joining,” he said.

In a press release about his participation in the program, Basque Madueño He mentioned that he likes to do social work. “I feel very happy because it is not only the fact of getting into television, but it also makes it easier for me to do something that I like to do, which is to help others,” he mentioned.

Guillermo Dávila: his son accuses him of not recognizing paternity

Vasco Madueño appeared on the Magaly TV program, la firma, where he accused the singer Guillermo Dávila of not acknowledging his paternity. He stated that, for several years, he was willing to maintain a good relationship with the jury of The voiceHowever, this never happened.

“When I turned 18 he came back to look for me, always with third parties, to come and want to fix things. I believed her, I made it very easy for her. I opened my arms to him so I could see us, be together. But time went by and nothing happened, “said Guillermo Dávila’s Peruvian son.

