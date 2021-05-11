Venezuelan singer Guillermo Dávila will be the new jury of The Voice Peru; However, that news was not very well received by his son Basque Madueño, who showed his discontent through social networks.

In the last program of Love and fire, the reaction of the young man was seen on his Instagram account. The young man a series of clips with his opinions on the matter. “This man ruined my childhood. Now he can’t stop making my life impossible ”, it reads.

“Now that I am no longer a child, I am fed up with (the) press, controversies and other crap that this man brings into my life. He never wanted to face things face to face because he does not stop looking like a coward, “said Vasco.

Guillermo Davila

In 2014, Guillermo Dávila was in a controversy, because he did not want to recognize his Peruvian son at the time. Despite this, in 2020, the singer maintained that he was building a good relationship with him.

Finally, Vasco Madueño said that Latina wanted to do a project with both of them, but he refused. “I would rather not want to enter into those garbage of the controversy that Channel 2 is planning to do. It would be of great help for me not to support the coming of that man. And if you want to know something personal, the time he wanted to come to want to fix things in 2020 was nothing more than his attempt to want to do business, because when the pandemic began, it disappeared as it always does, “he said.