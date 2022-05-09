William Davila is preparing to set foot on Peruvian soil with his “Cerca de ti” tour after canceling his show for Mother’s Day. The interpreter of “When love ends”, “Barco a la deriva”, “Without thinking twice” and other hits will arrive next June to delight his fans with his best musical repertoire.

The official Instagram page of Teleticket was in charge of revealing the concert of the Venezuelan actor. “Guillermo Dávila returns to the stage as part of his ‘Cerca de ti’ tour,” they wrote. “This June 25 we will hear his greatest hits again,” they added.

The ex-juror of the singing reality show “La voz” on Latina television will perform his show at the Círculo Militar de Jesús María. They also ensured that tickets can be purchased through the web platform or in person at the different Teleticket modules.

Teleticket confirms Guillermo Dávila’s next concert. Photo: Teleticket/Instagram.

Why was the concert canceled for Mother’s Day?

On the Teleticket ticket sales page, it was detailed that the balladeer had to arrive on Peruvian soil prior to Mother’s Day; however, the show was postponed. “Reasons unrelated to production determined the date change. At first he was expected to arrive in Lima for Mother’s Day; but, everything is now being ready for Dávila to offer his followers a spectacular concert that, let us remember, had to be postponed due to the pandemic, ”the publication reads.

Guillermo Dávila postponed his Mother’s Day presentation. Photo: Teletiket capture.

Guillermo Dávila sad for the death of his sister

The singer surprised with sad news through his Instagram account, where he shared a video in which he revealed he was going through a very painful moment. In addition, Guillermo Dávila apologized to the fans who approached him to ask for autographs and told what happened during the wake of his sister María Elena. “On a night that could not be sadder due to the difficult departure of my sister, many people showed up at the funeral home without knowing what this could come to for me. Requesting an autograph and taking a picture. It will be that they did not teach me how to behave in those moments and neither did the fans, ”he specified.