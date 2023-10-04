They removed?Guillermo Castanedawill no longer be part of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, according to advertising issued on the official Instagram account of the culinary reality show. In the video you can see Tilsa LozanoSaskia Bernaola, Ximena Hoyos, Renato Rossini and ‘Checho’ Ibarra, but no longer the comedian. It is important to remember that the actor was denounced years ago for allegedly committingsexual abuse.

Did they remove Guillermo Castañeda from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

The income ofGuillermo Castanedato the program‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’It generated rejection among fans of the production broadcast by Latina. Users reacted by remembering the complaint filed against themDaniella Pfluckerbysexual abuse.This would be the reason why ‘The Great Chef’ has decided, presumably, to remove him from the program.

Users asked to REMOVE Guillermo Castañeda from ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

‘EGCF’ fans were outraged when they saw the face ofGuillermo Castanedain the promotional video for the fourth season and commented: “I don’t know what Guillermo Castañeda is doing there, one click is enough to know his complaints,It is clear that the person affected will always be the complainant”, “Don’t let them tell you not to report a white showbiz because ‘you will destroy his career'”, “Yes, but wasn’t ‘Guille’ reported for harassment?”, ” In that list we must also includeGuillermo Castañeda who was accused of sexual rape. Disgusting.”



