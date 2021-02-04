After his time in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Guillermo Barros Schelotto now received a specific proposal to return to direct in soccer in South America. And even giant: Saint Paul.

The São Paulo club was left without a coach in recent weeks and the sports director, the historic Raí, also resigned after the poor results that marginalized him from the first place in the Brazilian tournament he led after the failure in the Copa Libertadores and in the South American .

In this scenario, which even included complaints from the bars with insults to the squad and to Dani Alves for their poor performances, Uruguayan Diego Lugano was the one who participated in the story and contacted the Argentine DT, who after spending the Holidays in the country returned to the United States. His family resides there and the children have until June to finish the school year.

Dani Alves is the emblem of the powerful São Paulo team. Photo: AP

The sporting and economic proposal tempted Guillermo, who led Boca to the local two-time championship and to the final of the Copa Libertadores in 2018. And while he is not the only coach in São Paulo’s portfolio, the references left by Lugano to the managers of the Brazilian team were the best.

Anything else: the São Paulo institution plans a millionaire investment to strengthen the squad in 2021 and bet on fighting Palmeiras and Flamengo in local tournaments. The good campaigns of Jorge Sampaoli and Eduardo Coudet, both protagonists of the tournament, open doors to the Argentine DTs.

Will Barros Schelotto return to the Copa Libertadores? In the absence of three dates for the closing of the Brasileirao, São Paulo is accessing a place in the Cup in the group stage, but with many teams in the fight and with a record of five games without winning. Something he does have a minimum guaranteed: his place in the Copa Sudamericana. A tournament that Guillermo raised with Lanús in 2013.