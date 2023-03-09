Guillermo Arriaga (Mexico City, 65 years old) has taken a radical turn in his narrative. After the overwhelming success of novels and scripts such as loves dogswhich show a stark portrait of a wild Mexico City, the Mexican writer now presents Foreign (Alfagura), a novel with a dizzying narrative, the story of some creatures between fantastic and real, grotesque and poetic, which immerses the reader in a world where scientific advances set the pace. The novel takes place in England at the end of the 18th century by the hand of a young protagonist, the aristocrat William Burton, who questions the beliefs and superstitions of his time and seeks a foothold in science to explain what for many are divine decisions. . Expelled from his wealthy condition and uprooted by his father for insisting on studying medicine, this Burton decides to break his own prejudices and fears and seek explanations for events that may seem extraordinary, such as the presence in the world of humans who were born deformed, crippled , or creatures that seem supernatural, such as the so-called ‘strange’. Arriaga —Oscar nominated for Babel and winner of the Best Writer Award at the Cannes Film Festival for The three burials of Melquiades— talks in this interview about his interest in this story, but also his passion for writing, which has made him one of the most widely read signatures in Spanish literature.

Ask. He has written a novel in which science is the main protagonist. Why has she decided to focus on scientific issues, on medicine?

Answer. The story was originally intended to be about the ‘strangers’. These types of beings only emerge every 300 years. I wasn’t going to talk about science, but when I got into the subject I realized that in order to get to them I had to take a tour of science, because it’s very tough to come across a being like the ‘strange’. It seemed essential to me that there was at least one explanation that was as scientific as possible.

Q. How was the research process on these creatures?

R. I’m not someone who researches a lot, but I’ve always been interested in medicine. My brother studied veterinary medicine and I went to high school, but in the afternoons I went with him as a listener at the university. Later, in the master’s degree in history, I had specific subjects in the history of science. And science has always caught my attention, particularly medicine.

Q. Why did you decide to tell the stories of these creatures, the ‘strange’ ones?

R. Almost everything I’ve written has always been about personal experience. This story came suddenly in the middle of a highway. A friend was driving, I turned around and said: ‘this is what I want to tell.’ And he told me that he was completely unhinged. This happened 12 years ago. I rarely write a story that comes to my mind in the moment. He let a lot of time pass to see if it really is a worthwhile story.

Q. William Burton, the novel’s main character, plunges into this personal quest into science to understand the world, but he is also surrounded by much superstition. Religion still has a lot of weight in this age. Is the human being in a continuous struggle between the rational and the spiritual, or does he need the spiritual to understand his existence?

R. As a radical atheist who grew up without a religious upbringing, for me the spiritual is really not a sphere of life that I require. I think I am a lover of reason and humanism. If we atheists have something, it is that we become much more humanistic and we are more concerned about the well-being of the other, because instead of looking up, we look into the other’s eyes, the other becomes my immediate reality. I think that when science is not dirty by uses outside of it, such as political, economic or social, because science can also be manipulated, when science has a pure interest, so to speak, I find it fascinating.

Q. In the book you say that science could only progress if society believed in it. And we are talking about the 18th century. Now look at what has happened with the pandemic, many people questioned not only its origin, but also the scientific methods to deal with it. Why do you think many people now question science and its advances?

R. As species we are truly in very incipient processes of understanding the body. And obviously any decision that affects the body, anything that is introduced into our body, is going to cause discussions. It is curious how the left supported scientific knowledge, which were vaccines, and the right opposed them. It was truly pathetic. It is obvious that the vaccines were going to have unintended consequences. You don’t know how each body will react. If I learned anything from this novel, it is that the conformation of a body is much more complex than we imagine. We are not individuals, we are a sum of cells. And how these cells come together and how those cells progress is a mystery even to humans. In the pandemic science was politicized.

Q. When you write a novel, at some point in the process, do you think it could be turned into a movie?

R. Never. I write a book thinking that it will be a book. I never think ‘this could be a great series, a great movie’, because then you are betraying literature as such, you start prostituting it and you start making concessions and literature has no concessions. Film dramaturgy doesn’t have them either, you can’t say ‘this can be turned into a book, or a comic, or a play or an opera’. They wanted to make an opera loves dogs and a comic of 21 grams and I’m not thinking of making a movie or a book to be transformed into another medium.

Q. He has spoken many times about his childhood, about the violence he faced in the neighborhood of Mexico City where he grew up, where he had to fight as a way of survival. How has that past, those first experiences influenced his work as his creator?

R. It has been a total brand. But luckily it was a brand nuanced by the family in which I grew up, which was very educated, very loving, very supportive. It was inconceivable for my parents to tell me not to be a writer. On the contrary, they told me to be a writer, go with everything. My father told me that it is better to be calm with the profession you have and earn little, than to earn a lot in a profession that will eat your soul. This qualified what was happening on the street, but also on the street there was a lot of complicity, a lot of solidarity, a lot of brotherhood. Fortunately, that violence did not affect me, it did not mark me negatively.

Q. But it influenced his stories, because there is something black in them, always violent.

R. Of course it influences. I did have that street thing of saying things up front and not being afraid of dark questions. On the street you can not be afraid. That guy you see, he’s coming to beat you up. There is no way to get away, he is going to put it on you. You learn not to be so afraid of things. Believe it or not, the beatings filled me with optimism. If I can survive them, I can survive other things. I feel like I can handle everything. Writing a book means a beating. When you take it out suddenly there are some criticisms or comments that if you did not have the double skin that you have, they would hurt you a lot.

Q. How do you handle those criticisms?

R. make you want to go to kill them, but you say no way, that’s how it is. It doesn’t matter to me that there are negative reviews, as long as they are not personal criticism. When there is a mockery, a personal humiliation, then you say, hold on, buddy. If it’s about the book, well, no way, he didn’t like it, he doesn’t understand it, it’s not for him. Yes, all criticism hurts because you leave your soul in a book. You put years of your life, you sacrifice your health to write a book so that suddenly they make very light criticism.

Q. When did you decide you wanted to tell stories?

R. At eight or nine years old. Since he was little, he rehearsed with a bottle of Coca Cola to receive the Oscar. He always wanted to be a writer and director. That was not something that was in question. At some point, obviously, he wanted to be a professional footballer. And he wanted to be a vet too.

Q. Do you feel privileged to live from writing?

R. I live exclusively from that, with that I pay for my children’s universities, I buy the cars, I buy the food. The truth is, I feel very happy to live writing. My life is completely devoted to writing.

Q. How much of that life do you dedicate to writing?

R. Twelve hours a day for several years.

Q. Is it worth all that effort?

R. Forget if I earn money from it, if they give me prizes or they don’t give me prizes. It’s so much fun to write, it’s so addictive. I don’t know how it is with other writers, but I have a compulsive need to be writing a story. I write in taxis, I write on airplanes, in train stations, in cafeterias, sometimes in meetings with friends. Of course it’s worth it and it’s a privilege to be able to write and get paid for it.

