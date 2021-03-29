Guillermo Andino (53) broke down in tears in its cycle It’s over there (America, Monday to Friday at 11) when talking about the death of his sister-in-law Natalie, the only sister of his wife, Carolina Prat (46). Is that, this Monday, the driver took a few minutes to remind Naty, as he called it, and provide some details of his early sad departure.

“I want to take a minute because it has been published in the portals and networks this tsunami that has passed through my family life this weekend … I’m talking about my wife, my children and my mother-in-law (Alejandra) who is like a second mother because my sister-in-law Natalia passed away on Friday night, “he began by saying.

And he continued, his voice broken by pain and tears in his eyes: “She I was 43 years old, all the will to live, Nevertheless he couldn’t fight cancer, a cancer that started in one breast, metastasized to her liver and there was no medicine or miracle that could. ”

Then, the renowned journalist said that Naty “It was the crazy aunt, clown, funny“whom her children were waiting for” to talk to her about each of her problems. “

Natalia Prat, Carolina’s recently deceased sister. Photo: Instagram

“He fought a lot to have your own children and unfortunately he could not achieve it but I want to tell you that she was a lioness for a year fighting her … He died in his partner’s house, Hernan, who accompanied her until the last moment, “he said excitedly.

And he added: “I want to make a separate paragraph for my wife whom I love and admire more and more because He was by his sister’s side every day, accompanying her, which is the best thing one can do when a disease is irreversible “.

Carolina Prat and Guillermo Andino. Photo: Instagram

“We knew what was going to happen, we didn’t know when. Now we have to take good care of my mother-in-law … and I wanted to tell you because everything that happens in our lives we share with you for many years, “he added mobilized.

And he closed: “You have to be resilient. For this reason, with Caro we want to have a mass with people who are going through this disease because you can go out and the prognoses are not always bad … Forgive these tears but I needed to say it because now our mission is to take care of my beloved mother-in-law, because no one is prepared to lose a child. “

On Sunday, two days after Natalia’s death, Carolina shared heartfelt words on his Instagram account accompanied by a picture of his younger sister.

Carolina Prat with her mother, Alejandra. Photo: Instagram

“That’s how I always want to remember you Naty. Today I have to share a piece of news that no one would like to have to tell and therefore pass … My only sister, my younger sister Naty passed away. He left this plane where he was suffering a lot this last moment and for those of us who love well, without selfishness, we are grateful, as it is in my case, that God took her to a higher plane, “said the host.

Then, the wife of the renowned journalist, and mother of his three children, spoke about people’s beliefs and how complicated it is when “the physical body deteriorates and becomes an unhealthy physique“So, always in his words,” the best that can happen is physical death. ”

“Death is only physical … the soul is eternal and I know that his soul also burdened by so much physical suffering today by stripping himself of his body, already flies in peace, already flies with happiness, “said Carolina.

“If there is something that I always, from a very young age, wish to all beings, those who are in this plane and those who ascend to another, is that they have happiness and peace …“continued the former model, who also explained that she shared this news on the networks because it is the people who” daily “give her a lot of love in each post.

“Out of respect for my sister, I couldn’t tell you before, but a long time ago that my being was preparing for this moment to arrive … many times believing that a miracle could exist. That to me and it helped us to continue walking better this path that life decided that we had to pass … “, he clarified at the end of his letter.

And he concluded: “Death, even if it hurts, is part of the life process … no matter how hard it is, it generates pain and physical absence but Naty will be with me forever in each beautiful memory and others not so much that I had with her in life and just tell her that always I would choose her again as a sister, in whatever way is in the way of life that follows “.

HA