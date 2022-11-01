Guillermo Almada would be an interesting and suitable bet for the Mexican team

Guillermo Almada and his daughter holding the cup. Indescribable happiness. ✨ pic.twitter.com/xK932PVpdQ — ALM∆DlS0 (@Almadinho_) October 31, 2022

From the hand of Almada footballers like Jordan Carrillo, Edward Aguirre, Charles Acevedo, Omar Campos, Victor Guzman, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, mauritius isais, Israel Moon, Kevin Alvarez, Daniel Aceves, among others, which speaks of the great hand he has to project future promises. Such a guy is the one that is needed in the national team, although it is known in advance that the interests of the directors and club presidents do not allow the Aztec team to be precisely the best, something that could also affect the Uruguayan, who does things as he wishes, but it will be something he would have to fight against.

GET ON THE ALMADA SHIP FOR 2026! 🇲🇽🙏

Guillermo Almada should be the number one option today to take on the Mexican National Team after Qatar. He was already champion in Uruguay, in Ecuador and now in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/qR3YRIeaVC – juanfutbol (@juanfutbol) October 31, 2022

The ideal thing, and not only because he is the fashionable technician, would be that Almada take the reins of Mexican team and let him work his way towards the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico 2026, since it is just when there will be a generational change where we will no longer see some veterans like Andrew Saved, Hector Moreno, Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera, William Ochoaamong others.

Regardless of what happens at Qatar 2022, Martino should not continue and the best successor option is Almada. He was already a champion, he knows Aztec football well, he is a totally passionate man who breathes football and has already played hard in two institutions, without forgetting that it is not a small merit to reach three consecutive finals. These data make it a good candidate, since Ignatius Ambriz has not been quite regular with Toluca, Michael Herrera she’s busier wanting to be the star on her teams, Ricardo Ferretti he is not interested, Jaime Lozano does not meet the profile one hundred even when the medal was hung on the Olympic Games Y Ferdinand Ortiz He is just experiencing his first moments as a coach in the First Division.

Guillermo Almada continues to achieve success in his career. • Preparation Tournament 2012 🇺🇾

• Ecuadorian Championship 2016 🇪🇨

• Runner-up of Guardians 2021 🇲🇽

• Runner-up of the Clausura 2022 🇲🇽

• Opening Champion 2022 🇲🇽 In River, Barcelona, ​​Santos and Pachuca he left his mark. pic.twitter.com/ICgk8wtOQL – The DT Blackboard (LPDT) (@LaPizarraDelDT_) October 31, 2022