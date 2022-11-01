Guillermo Almada would be an interesting and suitable bet for the Mexican team

After three vivid finals, the first two falling, football finally did justice to the Uruguayan William Almadawho since coming to Mexican soccer has done a great job for his teams, first in Santos Laguna, where the trophy escaped him because of the Blue Crossand now with Pachuca, where six months ago the Atlas took away the glory, something that the Toluca could not do in this Opening 2022 of the MX League, winning in a great way, scoring and liking.
Thanks to this and to the fact that his philosophy is not to stop attacking, the Uruguayan has been appointed as the new successor to the Argentine Gerardo Martino in the Mexican team, but not only because of his offensive style, but because he also knows how to work with young people, something that El Tricolor needs in the future, since on different occasions there have been great litters, which little by little are lost along the way.
From the hand of Almada footballers like Jordan Carrillo, Edward Aguirre, Charles Acevedo, Omar Campos, Victor Guzman, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, mauritius isais, Israel Moon, Kevin Alvarez, Daniel Aceves, among others, which speaks of the great hand he has to project future promises. Such a guy is the one that is needed in the national team, although it is known in advance that the interests of the directors and club presidents do not allow the Aztec team to be precisely the best, something that could also affect the Uruguayan, who does things as he wishes, but it will be something he would have to fight against.
For many months there has been a break between the fans and the daddy, who is blamed for the bad actions of the team, in addition to the fact that in his calls he continues to place people who are well below the desired level without precisely having those who are playing the best. And although it has been mentioned out there that a wish of the Femexfut is that the Argentine will continue in command to guide the new young people who will wear the green, there are very few who are comfortable with this news.
The ideal thing, and not only because he is the fashionable technician, would be that Almada take the reins of Mexican team and let him work his way towards the World Cup in Canada, the United States and Mexico 2026, since it is just when there will be a generational change where we will no longer see some veterans like Andrew Saved, Hector Moreno, Javier Hernandez, Hector Herrera, William Ochoaamong others.
Perhaps he has been in Mexico for a short time, but the South American has already been successful in his time in Ecuador, lifting the league with the Barcelona of Guayaquilalso on his own soil he took a trophy with the Montevideo River Platebeing listed as the best coach in Uruguay in 2012 and 2015, the same as he achieved in Ecuador in 2016 and entered the list of the 50 best coaches of the English magazine FourFourTwo in 2017, something worth applauding.
Regardless of what happens at Qatar 2022, Martino should not continue and the best successor option is Almada. He was already a champion, he knows Aztec football well, he is a totally passionate man who breathes football and has already played hard in two institutions, without forgetting that it is not a small merit to reach three consecutive finals. These data make it a good candidate, since Ignatius Ambriz has not been quite regular with Toluca, Michael Herrera she’s busier wanting to be the star on her teams, Ricardo Ferretti he is not interested, Jaime Lozano does not meet the profile one hundred even when the medal was hung on the Olympic Games Y Ferdinand Ortiz He is just experiencing his first moments as a coach in the First Division.
