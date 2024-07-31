As we reported in 90min, after the departure of Félix Sánchez from the Ecuadorian national team, the federation of said country set its sights on Liga MX to find a new coach for its national team, with a long list of names on the table, however, the one that is most liked is Guillermo Almada, who before coming to Mexico, was in the Ecuadorian first division where he did an excellent job with Barcelona. Now, the Uruguayan coach knows he is a real alternative for the ‘Tri’ and affirms that “he will take the position.”
“Surely at some point in our football careers we will manage the Ecuadorian national team. I insist again: we have a very important gratitude for what we experienced there, for the support that I know we receive from afar from all the people who ask us to go as well as from the press. But the reality, I insist again, is Pachuca. With me, no (there have been approaches). With the people who perhaps represent me or take my things, yes. They have communicated, I want to be honest about that.”
– Guillermo Almada
Although Almada is firm with Pachuca, his words are not meaningless, because in his most recent renewal with Tuzos, the Uruguayan signed a clause that allows him to leave in case a national team makes a firm offer on the table. Now that Mexico is not an option after the arrival of Aguirre, everything indicates that Ecuador looks like his most viable option, therefore, no one should be surprised if the move goes through.
