Pachuca has become a more than complicated team for Club América in recent years. This weekend, the Tuzos ended the streak of 22 games without losing at home to the Azulcrema team. The last time the Eagles had lost at the Azteca Stadium was precisely against the Bella Airosa team, in February 2022.
In their last five matches, Pachuca has three wins, a draw and a loss against América. Guillermo Almada, coach of the Tuzos, was questioned at the end of the matchday 10 duel about the superiority that the albiazul team has had over those from Coapa in recent years.
The Uruguayan strategist, true to his custom, did not enter the game of controversy and did not give a special value to the victory over the Eagles. Almada affirmed that the victory was important, but he did not boast after having broken the streak at home for América.
“An important victory, we needed to get up from the previous games, we had played very well and we missed many situations. It was an important game for us, it is always a motivation to play at the Azteca Stadium, but there is nothing special about it. They are three valuable points with a high-ranking rival”
– Guillermo Almada
After an unexpected defeat against Xolos de Tijuana in matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, the Tuzos returned to their winning ways this weekend. Almada’s team is currently in fourth position in the general table, while the Águilas fell to sixth place in the standings.
