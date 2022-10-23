One of the many fashionable characters in Mexican soccer is the Uruguayan William Almadacoach of Pachuca, and it is not for less, since since his arrival in Liga MX he has given results in a short time, despite the fact that he has not been able to lift any title.
The charrúa came to Aztec football at the hands of Santos Laguna and immediately gave something to talk about, as he placed the club as the super leader of the 2019 Apertura, having the best offense of the semester, however, being inexperienced in how to play the Leaguesended up being eliminated in the quarterfinals by scratched.
For Clausura 2020 he was doing a great job again by being third when the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19while in the following semester he was unable to make it to the Fiesta Grande because Pachuca he kicked him out in the playoffs. His continuity demonstrated his good work because finally in Guard1anes 2021 he reached his first final of MX Leaguethough unfortunately it fell to Blue Cross, who finally broke his curse of so many years without raising the trophy. The board continued to trust the South American who once again took the Warriors to the quarterfinals at Grita México 2021, but succumbed to tigers. It should be remembered that after that he left the institution and not because of poor results or anything like that, but because of differences with the players and the board, so they decided to end the relationship.
Who now enjoys the privileges of having Almada on the bench is Pachucabecause seeing him free did not even give him time to let him rest, being hired immediately, with which, in these last three years he has not stopped working, reaching one more final in the Closing 2022, losing against Atlasbut now he is close to a new revenge for having reviewed Rayados in the semi-final of the Ida and knowing the coach’s philosophy, he will throw himself with everything to look for more goals instead of backing down, as his colleague would have done Victor Manuel Vucetich If I had won the first game.
All these merits are enough to put the Uruguayan as the best strategist in the MX Leaguesince he has been delivering good accounts for three years and not only in one club but in two different ones, apart from that it should be noted that he does not have the best squads, such as America, tigers either scratchedbut has been able to put together a brave team with veterans and young people, having an excellent management of the Basic Forces, because in Torreón he managed to get many interesting players to appear, such as Omar Campos, Jordan Carrillo Y Charles Acevedobesides he has repeated it in Tuzos with Daniel Aceves, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez Y Kevin Alvarez, many of them forming part of minor teams of the national team or major, which have a great future, thanks to the projection that the helmsman has given them. And there are still many to debut.
If the excuse for not putting him as the best of today is not having League titles, well, just look at how Ricardo Ferretti stopped directing after years of success, Vucetich has always been defeated by the aforementioned Uruguayan, Michael Herrera cannot be a monarch with a powerful staff, Ferdinand Ortiz is just experiencing his first tournaments at the helm of America, Ignatius Ambriz has been irregular with Tolucaapart from the magic Andres Lillini Y Diego Coca finished, while Nicholas Larcamon might be the only one to give him maybe a battle strategy-wise, but the way he went down Puebla in quarters it left too much to be desired.
It is not uncommon to be asking Almada for the Mexican team once the Argentine Gerardo Martino step aside, because he has been on national soil for three years, he has always been competing at the top, he knows how to work with young people, he has the character to not let himself be diminished by anyone, added to the fact that he has also dreamed of taking the reins of the national team of your country and others. Perhaps his only problem is getting cautioned and sent off continuously, but it happens to him because he is passionate about the sport, he does not do it because he wants the spotlight like others do, that is simply how he lives football, his offensive style is pleasing to the eyes and he is very talented Mexican who could polish in the coming years for the next World Cup. If football was fair, Almada I could already boast a title in the MX League.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Guillermo #Almada #proven #coach #today #Liga
Leave a Reply