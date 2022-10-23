Guillermo Almada has only lost once by three goals difference in 43 games with Pachuca. pic.twitter.com/rvIB3fhCzQ – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) October 22, 2022

For Clausura 2020 he was doing a great job again by being third when the tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19while in the following semester he was unable to make it to the Fiesta Grande because Pachuca he kicked him out in the playoffs. His continuity demonstrated his good work because finally in Guard1anes 2021 he reached his first final of MX Leaguethough unfortunately it fell to Blue Cross, who finally broke his curse of so many years without raising the trophy. The board continued to trust the South American who once again took the Warriors to the quarterfinals at Grita México 2021, but succumbed to tigers. It should be remembered that after that he left the institution and not because of poor results or anything like that, but because of differences with the players and the board, so they decided to end the relationship.

I have never been in favor of taking the “fashionable” coach to the Mexican National Team. But Guillermo Almada is a fucking genius. His teams have a unique stamp, competitive hunger and he knows how to work with young people without any fear. It has to be the next, yes or yes. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/AmnHtlg2iS — The No Tipster (@elnotipster) October 21, 2022

All these merits are enough to put the Uruguayan as the best strategist in the MX Leaguesince he has been delivering good accounts for three years and not only in one club but in two different ones, apart from that it should be noted that he does not have the best squads, such as America, tigers either scratchedbut has been able to put together a brave team with veterans and young people, having an excellent management of the Basic Forces, because in Torreón he managed to get many interesting players to appear, such as Omar Campos, Jordan Carrillo Y Charles Acevedobesides he has repeated it in Tuzos with Daniel Aceves, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez Y Kevin Alvarez, many of them forming part of minor teams of the national team or major, which have a great future, thanks to the projection that the helmsman has given them. And there are still many to debut.

Guillermo Almada has never lost against Víctor Manuel Vucetich. 3 Won

3 tied pic.twitter.com/QdIovD72CF – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) October 18, 2022

It is not uncommon to be asking Almada for the Mexican team once the Argentine Gerardo Martino step aside, because he has been on national soil for three years, he has always been competing at the top, he knows how to work with young people, he has the character to not let himself be diminished by anyone, added to the fact that he has also dreamed of taking the reins of the national team of your country and others. Perhaps his only problem is getting cautioned and sent off continuously, but it happens to him because he is passionate about the sport, he does not do it because he wants the spotlight like others do, that is simply how he lives football, his offensive style is pleasing to the eyes and he is very talented Mexican who could polish in the coming years for the next World Cup. If football was fair, Almada I could already boast a title in the MX League.