In a recent interview with Fox Sports Radiothe Uruguayan technical director Guillermo Almada He confessed what he would like to do in Liga MX once the time comes to leave Club Pachuca and the Uruguayan was honest about it and confessed that he is happy where he is and that anyone would like to manage the best football clubs. Mexican.
“Any coach would like to direct Chivas, América, Monterrey, Tigres… but we feel very grateful to Pachuca and we don't want to fail anyone,” he explained. Guillermo Almada.
The Uruguayan strategist arrived in Mexico in 2019 with Santos Laguna and although during his management he could not win the Liga MX title, but he came close, with Pachuca it was different, since thanks to a solid project with youth players and mature players and experienced team managed to lift the championship.
Despite this, the technical director of Pachuca stated that he and his family are completely happy to be with the Tuzos, although he did not deny that teams like América, Chivas, Monterrey or Tigres UANL are very attractive to manage due to the quality of their squads. .
The coach has among his goals to lead the Mexican team one day.
“The only thing that keeps me up at night is managing a national team at some point (…) I would like to coach the national team of our country (Mexico),” he explained. Guillermo Almada.
“We have strong convictions that we can make a contribution from the things that we do and that we can contribute to growth,” he stated.
