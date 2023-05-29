Colombia’s health minister, Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, knows he’s in for a tough few weeks. The health reform of the government of President Gustavo Petro, which proposes to radically change the system, must successfully pass three debates in Congress to become law. Last week, Jaramillo and his team managed to get the congressmen of the seventh commission of the House to approve the project with large majorities, but they know that the most complex part is ahead. He affirms that he is willing to listen, to dialogue and to give in, but with non-negotiable points. “A red line is that the EPS must become health managers and must stop being the intermediaries of resources between the State and hospitals,” explains the minister in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Jaramillo (Lebanon, Tolima, 72 years old) remembers very well the day he was arriving at his farm and a peasant approached him to ask for help to build a school. “We got a teacher and put electric light. I was already a medical graduate, but I realized that politics also served to improve people’s lives. That’s where my career in public began.” He has an extensive track record. The son of a liberal congresswoman, he began as an Armero councilor in 1976. He was a departmental deputy twice, reached the Chamber and was in the Senate for four terms. He has been governor of Tolima twice and mayor of Ibagué once. He was secretary of health and government of Bogotá in the mayor’s office of Gustavo Petro. He has been the health minister for a month.

“The EPS do not end, they only transform. The only thing is that they are not going to do financial intermediation. That’s it,” Jaramillo says, stroking Pink, his 11-year-old collie that accompanies him everywhere. Pink plays with a rubber ball, barks between the desks of the officials and walks through the corridors of the 23rd floor of the Ministry building, in the center of Bogotá, while Jaramillo is in meetings and meetings. The minister acknowledges that in recent years progress has been made in care, but he is emphatic in his criticism of the current system: “Many children in La Guajira are affiliated with an EPS, they have a card, but they still die of parasites because they are not cared for” .

Ask. Why does the government of President Gustavo Petro insist so much on health reform?

Answer. In almost 700 of the 1,123 municipalities in Colombia there are no health centers or hospitals. That is what we want to change. In some areas there has never been and in others they have been broken because the neoliberal model, in which health is a business, does not work in poor and remote regions, it only works in the upper and middle class neighborhoods of the big cities. . Furthermore, the system became a curative and not a preventive one. In the Bogotá clinics there are robots that operate on you, but the children of La Guajira are dying of hunger, gastroenteritis, parasites. Our health system is very unequal. That’s why you have to change it.

Q. As?

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

R. with the reform. What we have been doing with the president for a long time is looking for an alternative. We do not want the system to continue to be based on doctors and nurses waiting for patients in hospitals to cure them, but on helping to prevent disease. And, most importantly, that we manage to serve the most abandoned communities. Currently, women in the Pacific die from poor care after childbirth. That can’t keep happening. I toured the poor neighborhoods of Bogotá and found that people are affiliated with the EPS, but they don’t take care of them. In Colombia almost 93% of people are insured, but the question is whether this guarantees the right to health. We think not. Having a card does not mean having access to the system. After an intense fight in Congress, with the 2015 statutory law we managed to make health a fundamental right and not a business. That is our fight and that is the meaning of the reform.

Q. Why does the reform propose to take away from the EPS its function of managing health resources to give it to the Adres?

R. Today, the Adres pays the EPS and they pay the clinics and hospitals. The problem is that many times the State pays the EPS on time, but they do not consign them to the lending institutions when it should be. Why this mediation? Not at all. We will pay directly. The new law contemplates that a minimum of 80% of the resources must be paid to the hospital in the first month. If we pay them directly and on time, the hospitals will have liquidity and will be able to function and care for people.

Q. That sounds like a good idea, but what logistical, human and technical capacity does the Adres have to manage those 80 billion pesos and review hundreds of thousands of invoices?

R. The audit and review of invoices will continue to be carried out by the EPS, which will become health and life managers. We are going to pay them up to 8 billion pesos so that they continue fulfilling those functions. The EPS do not end, they are transformed. The only thing is that they are not going to do financial intermediation. That’s all. They continue with their affiliates. Patients with chronic and rare diseases will continue with their treatments. The problem is that they have demonized the reform, they have created a lot of fake news. In front of the Adres, it is true that it is necessary to strengthen it. Expand your budget and your number of employees so that you can fulfill the functions. We want 2% of the total health money to be allocated to it for its operation. The managers will have up to 8% of the resources.

Q. Why do you think there has been so much resistance to the reform?

R. The law of gold: he who has the gold imposes the law. If I have the gold, that is, the 100 billion pesos that next year will go to health, I impose the law. But the money does not belong to the EPS, it belongs to all citizens. What we propose is simple: if the money is from the State, an intermediary is not necessary, the EPS will be in other functions. We want to make the changes hand in hand with them. We want to dialogue, build on what has been built.

Q. Speaking of building on what has been built, what good things about the current health system are you interested in preserving?

R. The financing model is important. The State pays half, an interesting achievement that we are going to maintain. I also recognize that we have made progress compared to the past, but we have to improve more, especially in the inclusion of the poorest.

Q. There is a sector of politics and academia that says that one of the main risks of the reform is that the health budget increases a lot, overflows and affects other sectors. How can this be prevented?

R. There will be more resources for health because we are going to reach territories where we have never reached. The reform of President Gustavo Petro allows the budget of the general system of participations, where part of the money comes from, to double in less than ten years. However, precautions must be taken. One of the functions of the new managers, for which they are going to be paid, will be to help us control excessive expenses, to carry out a good audit so that there is a lot of austerity, but without denying services.

Q. What happens if the EPS do not accept the new rules of the game?

R. I don’t think that if they have an 8 billion budget they won’t accept. Those who have done their job well can rest easy. Those that don’t have two years to improve, pay debts, capitalize and catch up.

Q. An important problem of the system, which cannot be solved by changing the functions of the EPS, is the lack of specialists. How to correct that?

R. Yes it’s true. There are few. We want to work with public and private universities to increase the number of specialists each year. We also want to emphasize the specialty of the family doctor, essential for this prevention and primary care project. A family specialist is a person who knows pediatrics, internal medicine, geriatrics, has a comprehensive vision. We also recognize that specialists, who are concentrated in cities, have to be paid very well to go to work in rural areas. The reform contemplates these incentives.

Q. You say that there are people who have an EPS card, but that does not guarantee their right to health, how come?

R. If Roy Barreras hadn’t been the president of the Senate, he wouldn’t have been given an executive exam and found to have cancer in the early stages. Gustavo Petro underwent a gastroscopy and found a cancer that had not penetrated the deep layers of the stomach, and they eradicated it. The peasants and workers, who have EPS, are never given preventive exams, they begin to have gastritis and they are told to take Omeprazole.

Q. The health reform has three debates left in Congress. What are you willing to give up to reach agreements with the parties and get the necessary votes?

R. All this is moldable, but there are some non-negotiable lines. For example, the intermediation of money by the Adres. Like in Olympic boxing, we still have three rounds to go, and you don’t know where you might get knocked out.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.