Guillermo Caldas, better known as Guiller ‘El Rey de las Cantinas’, died on the night of June 24, 2021 at the Ate Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since mid-May.

The news was spread by the singer’s Facebook page, where with a photo of the bolero player in the company of his wife, it became public knowledge that the artist had left.

The interpreter had been diagnosed positive for the coronavirus in April. Upon learning of the result, his family members took him to Villa Mongrut so that he could overcome the virus.

However, his health deteriorated and he had to be admitted to the Sabogal Hospital, where he did not show improvement either and it was necessary to transfer him to an ICU bed, which was achieved on May 12 when he was admitted to the Ate Hospital, after a intense search by his relatives.

