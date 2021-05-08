Guillermo Caldas, better known as Guiller, the ‘King of Cantinas’, is fighting COVID-19 at Villa Mongrut hospital.

Melanie Caldas, daughter of the Peruvian bolero player, assured that her father urgently needs an ICU bed. He said that he walked into the hospital on Friday, April 30, since his saturation remained between 92 and 95.

However, after a couple of days, the bolero singer developed neurological problems as a result of the disease.

“I took him walking, arm in arm, the doctor recommended that he stay. Since Friday I did not hear from him again, until Sunday when they told us that his neurological system is failing, “he said.

“Now, he is unconscious, he is tied to the bed. We have not been able to see or hear from him. He needs an ICU bed, he needs to have neurological studies done, to be cared for, “he added.

Guiller’s heiress, the ‘King of Cantinas’, appealed to his hundreds of followers. “My father is a nationally and internationally recognized bolero player. He has many people who love him for his songs, please, we need the authorities to help us … I ask God and all of you to help us, I implore you, ”the young woman declared for Panamericana TV.

Guillermo Caldas has more than 50 years of musical career and various international awards. Among his most popular songs are: “Vacío”, “Salva a mi hijo” and “El divorcio”.

