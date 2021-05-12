Guillermo Caldas, popularly known as Guiller, ‘The king of canteens’, continues in its fight against the coronavirus. Fortunately, after several days of tireless searching, the bolero’s family managed to get a ICU bed so that he can receive proper medical treatment.

As it is recalled, days ago Melanie Caldas, the singer’s daughter, revealed that the artist was in Villa Mongrut and that he had begun to present neurological problems, for which he urgently needed to be transferred to an intensive care unit.

“He is unconscious, he is tied to the bed. We have not been able to see or hear from him. He needs an ICU bed, he needs to have neurological studies done, to be cared for ”, he explained. “Please, we need the authorities to help us … I ask God and all of you to help us, I implore you,” he added.

Now, through the Facebook account of Guiller, ‘The king of canteens’His relatives said that they found an ICU bed at the Ate Vitarte Emergency Hospital.

“Friends, don’t stop praying! We are on the way to the Vitarte hospital for Guiller to enter the ICU ”, indicated the message that was accompanied by a photograph of a car heading to the hospital located in East Lima.

Guiller, ‘The king of canteens’

Guiller, the ‘King of the canteens’: they ask for a prayer chain

Through social networks, the relatives of Guiller, the ‘King of the cantinas’ invoked to pray so that the bolerista can overcome COVID-19 as soon as possible,

“I ask you to accompany me with a prayer chain for the health of my daddy. He is in very delicate health due to COVID-19. Help us by asking God for his speedy recovery so that he can return home well ”, reads one of the publications.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.