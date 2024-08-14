Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 22:31

The Director of Economic Policy at the Central Bank (BC), Diogo Guillen, said a short while ago that there is no intention of bringing forward the discussion of the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). He spoke during the lecture “Economic Perspectives”, given at the Broadcast Awards event: Analysts, Companies, Projections, held tonight in São Paulo, by Broadcast.

“The view is that the last Copom was about the last Copom, it was not an anticipation of the next Copom, we will use the period to observe, evaluate, what is the best strategy and not to make any commitments”, said Guillen, reinforcing that, on the one hand, there is the strategy of maintaining the interest rate for a sufficiently long time, and on the other, that the board will not hesitate to raise the interest rate to ensure the convergence of inflation to the target.

He reiterated the BC’s commitment to meeting the inflation target and maintaining the agency’s vigilant status.

“I think everyone likes magic words. That everyone calls attention to, I think it seems to me, reading the news, that the words that most caught attention were caution, vigilance and follow the leader closely. And from my side, thinking about the last Copom, I think there are two more words that are important. The first is cohesion among all members. of Copomwhich I think was very big in this last meeting. And the second, the commitment to achieving of the goal“, said the director, repeating the statement made yesterday by the director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, that the interest rate hike is considered by Copom.

Disinflationary cost

Guillen reinforced the importance of re-anchoring inflation expectations to reduce the disinflationary cost. He reinforced that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) sees a slowdown in the disinflation process in the country.

“Unanchored expectations greatly increase costs and, to bring inflation to the target, it has a much greater impact on activity. So, it is our role, it is part of our mission, to re-anchor expectations, but safeguarding credibility,” he said.

The director spoke during the lecture “Economic Perspectives” preferred during the Broadcast Awards event: Analysts, Companies, Projections, held tonight in São Paulo, by Broadcast. Another topic that he pointed out has been addressed by the Central Bank since August 2022 is the issue of inflation in services. According to him, this indicator is “a good thermometer” of the other determinants of general inflation.

The director repeated what the Central Bank has been saying in its official statements, stating that the disinflation process has slowed down and that current inflation figures are coming in higher than expected. “We need to continue this disinflationary process. The prospective scenario becomes more challenging, with the increase in medium-term projections even in a higher interest rate trajectory. But it is an important point to look at the projections rising,” he said, adding that the perception is that a higher interest rate curve was not enough to bring inflation expectations or projections down. Hence, according to him, the need for an even more cautious assessment and monitoring of the scenarios.

Fiscal policy

The BC’s Director of Economic Policy said that one of the points that the Monetary Policy Committee has been monitoring closely is the recent development of fiscal policy, which impacts the conduct of monetary policy and financial assets.

Guillen also commented that income growth has been a topic of much debate over the last two or three cycles and its relationship with consumption. He mentioned that the level of employment has been surprising, as have real wage gains, which has been seen over the last eight or nine months.

Future interest

Guillen stated that the credit cycle remains benign and “very healthy”, and that the same goes for the behavior of interest rates, which were following the easing of monetary policy by Copom.

Despite this, according to him, a prospective point was raised in the announcement of the decision on the last interest rate, that the recent increase in longer-term rates could lead to less dynamism in the credit market.

“We see the future interest rate curve rising, this will have an impact on interest rates at the end,” he predicted.

The director added that the movement tends to happen quickly and that it is necessary to monitor what will happen with interest rates at the end. During the event, Guillen also commented that he believes that capital market fundraising remains strong and broad.

The Central Bank’s Economic Policy Director commented that the balance of risks set out in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) was the subject of much debate among the members of the committee. According to the document, there are currently three risks of rising inflation compared to only two risks of falling inflation.

“We draw attention to the fact that all members agreed that there are more risks to the upside than to the downside,” he said.

Firmus

Guillen said that the results of the BC’s Firmus survey, which seeks to capture the perception of non-financial companies about their businesses and the Brazilian economy, are similar to what was seen in several countries.

According to him, there is work to be done and the BC has ambitions to look at sectors, look at company size, start doing a lot of breakdowns to discuss these expectations.

“This is the way forward, this is just the beginning of the discussion on companies’ expectations. And there is also another side, which is the expectations of professional forecasts. Which is the pre-Copom questionnaire and Focus,” said the director.