The poet, essayist and literary critic Guillem Vallejo Forés (Barcelona, ​​1962) is the winner of the V Pedro Soler Journalist Short Story Award, convened by the Abarán City Council, the Cajamurcia Foundation and the newspaper LA VERDAD. The winning work is titled ‘Los loguiatras’, a story inspired by brilliant and peaceful beings who believe in the communicative power of the word and whose mission is to “safeguard the life of language, without turning it into a weapon or catapult of their own sorrows.” ».

This story, in the words of the winner, “reinforces the conviction of the transformative power of writing to relieve society of the burdens it itself generates and, at the same time, to facilitate human beings’ assumption of all the uncertainties of the world.” . For the jury, gathered this week to issue the ruling and composed of the official chronicler of Abarán, José S. Carrasco Molina, and the journalists María Soler, Encarna Yelo and Manuel Madrid, acting as secretary María del Carmen Gómez, the story winner is “an ode full of lyricism in defense of the word as a primary instrument that facilitates social communication and, at the same time, a vindication of the usefulness of language in the exercise of the journalistic profession to bear witness to the truth and call Are things by their name”. ‘Loguiatrists’, as the narrator of the story states, “tend to camouflage themselves in other professions: singers, poets, teachers, journalists, and so on that would reach the child determined to invent magical words that would go unnoticed by monolingual tyrants.”

Guillem Vallejo is a resident of Barcelona. Doctor in Classical Philology from the University of Barcelona and for ten years a training professor at the College of Doctors and Graduates of Barcelona, ​​he is the author of essays such as ‘Taller de poesia’ (1992), ‘Federico García Lorca’ (1992) and other books like ‘The impossible truths’; Profile without sleep’ (La Carolina Foundation Award 1993); ‘The goodbye fruit tree’; ‘Ahorisms in blue’; ‘Ahorismos en rojo’ or ‘Mirall obert’. He has poetic work collected in different important anthologies and is a literary critic in magazines such as ‘La indiscreta’, ‘Cálamo’ or ‘El Ciervo’. He directs and coordinates the ‘Ethics and Poetry’ gathering at the Ateneo de Barcelona and is founding president of the cultural association ‘Poesia en Acció’, which has promoted 24 editions of the anthology ‘Solidarity Poetry’.

The jury awards second prizes to journalists Paqui Pérez Peregrín and David Mangana, and a special mention to Javier Cortés Domínguez

The jury decided to award the two second prizes to the stories presented by the Pulpileña journalist living in Murcia Paqui Pérez Peregrín (Radio Murcia-Cadena Ser), who under the pseudonym ‘Terciopelo negro’ signs the story ‘Who am I!’, which has as the protagonist the journalist Pedro Soler and is a tribute to his investigative work in archives, and for the Alava journalist and writer David Mangana Gómez, who under the pseudonym ‘Horcajada’ contributed with the story ‘Off the record’, which deals with a particular meeting between a journalist and her source of information in a car. The Zaragoza journalist Javier Cortés Domínguez will receive a special mention for ‘Chronicle of a Cleaner’.

182 works presented



The first prize of this contest, which honors the memory of the LA VERDAD journalist, writer, art commentator and official chronicler of Murcia and universal abaranero Pedro Soler, is awarded in its fifth edition with 1,000 euros, and the runners-up will receive 100 euros each. one. The awards ceremony will take place in December at the José Vargas de Abarán Municipal Library with the presence of winners, authorities and promoters of this contest, whose poster was illustrated by the Murcian artist Carmen Cantabella. This fifth edition has broken a participation record, since 182 original works from different corners of Spain and America have been presented.