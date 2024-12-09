The Mallorcan writer Guillem Frontera (Ariany, 1945) died this Monday at the age of 79 in Palma. The author of works such as Sicily sense morts (2015) or The carnissers (1968) formed part of the Generation of the 70s and was recognized in 1965 with the Joan Alcover Poetry Prize and in 2007 with the Gabriel Alomar Prize for the Balearic Cultural Work (OCB), among others.

The president of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, has transferred the condolences to family and friends of Frontera through their social networks.

“We lose a fundamental voice of our literature. A fighter for culture, a advocate of critical thinking and an activist of our language,” he stressed in a message on the social network X.

Likewise, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, Jaume Bauzà, and the island Minister of Culture and Heritage of the Consell de Mallorca, Antònia Roca, have mourned the death of the author. “Mallorca loses a essential figure of its culture and literature“Roca stressed.

The OCB and Editorial Moll have also conveyed their condolences to the family of “one of the great Mallorcan writers of the last decades”, as pointed out by the OCB in a message on the social network