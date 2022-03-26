At the great grassroots football festival in Maspalomas, where LaLiga Promises is being played these days, goals could not be lacking. The first day played this Friday left 37 goals spread over eleven games, among which two scorers stood out above the rest: Guillermo Trujillano (Athletic) and Héctor Fernández (Valencia).
The rojiblanco was decisive in his team’s comeback against Dortmund (2-3) with a brace and scored one of the goals in the draw against Villarreal (2-2) which gave him the pass to the quarterfinals. In the fight to reach this round, Valencia is precisely still alive thanks to Héctor Fernández, who scored a hat-trick against the Juventus (3-4) for your team to keep dreaming.
The Valencian attacker showed great feeling during the match against the Italians. With celebrations in which he kissed the shield and dedicated the goals to his father, who was very emotional in the stands, Héctor left everything in a match that he will never forget.
After Guille Trujillano and Héctor Fernández appear other names to follow such as Pablo Sánchez (Las Palmas), Thomas Corigliano (Juventus), Sevastian Vladimirovich (SL Benfica) and Enzo Alves (Real Madrid). All of them add two goals and will seek to continue increasing their scoring list in this tournament.
This is the table of top scorers in LaLiga Promises
Hector Fernandez – Valencia CF (3)
Guillermo Trujillano – At. Madrid (3)
Hector Fernandez – Valencia CF (3)
Pablo Sanchez – UD Las Palmas (2)
Thomas Corigliano – Juventus (2)
Sevastian Vladimirovich – SL Benfica (2)
Enzo Alves – Real Madrid (2)
LaLiga Promises group stage
Games for Friday, March 25
Juventus 2-3 Las Palmas
Athletic 3-2 Dortmund
FC Barcelona 2-0 Celtic
Benfica 1-1 Real Betis
Seville 2-0 Valencia
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal
Seville FC 1-1 Las Palmas
Benfica 2-0 Celta de Vigo
Juventus 3-4 Valencia
Barcelona 0-0 Real Betis
Liverpool 0-6 Real Madrid
Matches for Saturday, March 26
11:00 – Real Madrid-Tenerife
11:30 a.m. – Dortmund-Villarreal
12:00 – Barcelona-Benfica
12:30 – Juventus-Seville FC
13:00 – Real Betis-Celta de Vigo
13:30 – Valencia-Las Palmas
14:00 – Liverpool-Tenerife
LaLiga Promises quarterfinals
Saturday, March 26
18:00 – 1st Group B – 2nd Group A
18:30 – 1st Group C – 2nd Group D
19:00 – 1st Group A – 2nd Group B
19:30 – 1st Group D – 2nd Group C
LaLiga Promises semi-finals
Sunday, March 27
11:00 – Quarter Winner 1-Quarter Winner 3
11:45 – Quarter Winner 2-Quarter Winner 4
#Guille #Trujillano #Atleti #Héctor #Fernández #Valencia #lead #Pichichi #LaLiga #Promises
Leave a Reply