At the great grassroots football festival in Maspalomas, where LaLiga Promises is being played these days, goals could not be lacking. The first day played this Friday left 37 goals spread over eleven games, among which two scorers stood out above the rest: Guillermo Trujillano (Athletic) and Héctor Fernández (Valencia).

The rojiblanco was decisive in his team’s comeback against Dortmund (2-3) with a brace and scored one of the goals in the draw against Villarreal (2-2) which gave him the pass to the quarterfinals. In the fight to reach this round, Valencia is precisely still alive thanks to Héctor Fernández, who scored a hat-trick against the Juventus (3-4) for your team to keep dreaming.

The Valencian attacker showed great feeling during the match against the Italians. With celebrations in which he kissed the shield and dedicated the goals to his father, who was very emotional in the stands, Héctor left everything in a match that he will never forget.

After Guille Trujillano and Héctor Fernández appear other names to follow such as Pablo Sánchez (Las Palmas), Thomas Corigliano (Juventus), Sevastian Vladimirovich (SL Benfica) and Enzo Alves (Real Madrid). All of them add two goals and will seek to continue increasing their scoring list in this tournament.

This is the table of top scorers in LaLiga Promises

Hector Fernandez – Valencia CF (3)

Guillermo Trujillano – At. Madrid (3)

Pablo Sanchez – UD Las Palmas (2)

Thomas Corigliano – Juventus (2)

Sevastian Vladimirovich – SL Benfica (2)

Enzo Alves – Real Madrid (2)

LaLiga Promises group stage

Games for Friday, March 25

Juventus 2-3 Las Palmas

Athletic 3-2 Dortmund

FC Barcelona 2-0 Celtic

Benfica 1-1 Real Betis

Seville 2-0 Valencia

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Seville FC 1-1 Las Palmas

Benfica 2-0 Celta de Vigo

Juventus 3-4 Valencia

Barcelona 0-0 Real Betis

Liverpool 0-6 Real Madrid

Matches for Saturday, March 26

11:00 – Real Madrid-Tenerife

11:30 a.m. – Dortmund-Villarreal

12:00 – Barcelona-Benfica

12:30 – Juventus-Seville FC

13:00 – Real Betis-Celta de Vigo

13:30 – Valencia-Las Palmas

14:00 – Liverpool-Tenerife

LaLiga Promises quarterfinals

Saturday, March 26

18:00 – 1st Group B – 2nd Group A

18:30 – 1st Group C – 2nd Group D

19:00 – 1st Group A – 2nd Group B

19:30 – 1st Group D – 2nd Group C

LaLiga Promises semi-finals

Sunday, March 27

11:00 – Quarter Winner 1-Quarter Winner 3

11:45 – Quarter Winner 2-Quarter Winner 4