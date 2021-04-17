Guille Solano. / LV PMM MURCIA Saturday, April 17, 2021, 09:18



The indie musician from Cartagena, Guille Solano, has recovered ‘Romantic Romance’, the song by the Barcelona group Mujeres, to give it its own essence and transform its sounds. The garage guitars dissolve to give way to an intimate and close theme where Guille’s voice takes center stage. A single that has been recorded in the El Mirador studios with the production and mastering of Marco A. Velasco. His new ‘single’ is available on all platforms. The cover is the work of Leyre Ortiz and Irene Riquelme, both of the Murcian band Perdón.

Guille Solano debuted in 2019 with the publication of his debut album ‘Fingir volar’ and in 2020 he increased his musical honors with ‘Where will the stars be’, ‘It’s for you’ and ‘Horoscope’. His music drinks from influences like Nacho Vegas. “It has been one of the bands that has most represented my 2020 and my new way of composing things,” he says.