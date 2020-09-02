Under an international arrest warrant, the former Ivorian Prime Minister, Guillaume Soro, has been very bitter since he was forced to go into exile. He is particularly angry with President Ouattara, whom he helped bring to power.

They were thought to be inseparable, but politics decided otherwise. The rag is now burning between the Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara, and his ex-ally, the former rebel leader Guillaume Soro, who was in command of the armed rebellion which brought to power the current Ivorian head of state. Following the post-electoral crisis of 2010-2011, this fratricidal war to conquer power had made more than 3 000 dead.

This is the story of a former young student leader, who rose through the ranks of power to the top positions of the State, through the maquis. He held the post of Prime Minister, then that of President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, the day after the accession to power of his mentor, President Alassane Ouattara. Today under the influence of an international arrest warrant issued by the Ivorian authorities, Guillaume Soro, in exile in France, does not take off. On his Twitter account, he says he regrets the sacrifices he made with his comrades to offer the keys to power to Alassane Ouattara.

This man never deserved the supreme sacrifice of my comrades who died believing they were fighting a noble fight. Alassane Ouattara is an impostorGuillaume Soro, former ally of President Ouattaraon his Twitter account

Guillaume Soro remembers with bitterness this “charming man”, like him from northern Côte d’Ivoire, who landed in the country in 1990 from the IMF in Washington. He had led the fight for political change in the era of the single party alongside him. “I was seduced by his CV. I supported him. We were five comrades, four died, “he confides to Sunday newspaper (JDD). Guillaume Soro accuses Alassane Ouattara “to have crossed the red line”, by running for a third term, in violation of the Ivorian Constitution.

Guillaume Soro has never hidden his political ambitions. He had long prepared for the presidential election scheduled for October 31, 2020, with the hope of succeeding his former ally to whom he has always devoted himself. It was without taking into account the vagaries of politics. Exiled in France, it is thousands of kilometers from his native Ivory Coast that he is helplessly assisting in the preparations for this momentous event. He was permanently removed from the electoral lists by decision of the Ivorian justice which sentenced him to 20 years in prison for embezzlement of public property. Guillaume Soro denounces a parody of justice.

Alassane Ouattara whose candidacy was rejected in 2000 by the Constitutional Council for questionable nationality and for whom we have sacrificed our life and our youth is the one who excludes me from the electoral list. I am disappointed and I regret itGuillaume Soro, former ally of President Ouattaraon his Twitter account

What could have happened to make the former opponent so human to become “so arrogant and ready to humiliate and crush everyone” ? Is it the madness of grandeur ? Asks the former unconditional ally of the Ivorian head of state. Guillaume Soro refuses to give up. He reassures all his supporters, he will continue his political fight. Whatever happens.

For the Burkinabè daily The country, there is reason to fear that at the pace at which things are going, Côte d’Ivoire will “not immune to a new rebellion, as this young wolf with long teeth is capable of anything and has many supporters who are far from being choirboys”.

Guillaume Soro warned against an election “which sounds the premises of a post-electoral crisis”. The country will burn, he said in an interview published by the Sunday newspaper, August 8. He accuses his former mentor of training Côte d’Ivoire in “a tunnel of uncertainty”, which may also affect it.