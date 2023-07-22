A patient at the 2 de Mayo hospital in Lima, Peru, during a peak in Guillaume-Barré cases in 2019. Martin Mejia (AP)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is an autoimmune disease that this year has claimed four lives and registered 211 cases in Peru. It is not contagious, but those who develop it experience progressive muscle weakness that increases as the days go by, with loss of strength in the extremities, as well as numbness and tingling that extends to the upper trunk and face. GBS is usually mild if treated early. However, almost 25% of cases end in paralysis that makes the person unable to breathe independently, which requires the use of a mechanical ventilator, according to neurologist Ivan Dueñas Pacheco.

GBS is not new in Peru. According to figures from the National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control (CDC PERU), the monthly average of cases is less than 20 at the national level, that is, around 200 in a whole year. The 2023 outbreak worries the authorities because this figure has been reached in half the time and with the possibility that the cases will increase.

On June 26, the Peruvian authorities issued a epidemiological alert due to the increase in cases of the syndrome in some regions of the country. Days later, the Ecuadorian government activated epidemiological surveillance due to twenty GBS cases on its border with Peru.

Causes of Guillain-Barré syndrome

Ivan Dueñas, a member of the Peruvian Society of Neurology, explains to EL PAÍS that Peru has had two previous outbreaks of Guillain-Barré syndrome, the first in 2018 with 52 cases, and the second in 2019, with more than 900. The doctor points out that during these outbreaks the enterovirus D68 and the bacterium Campylobacter jejuni, for which they attributed the GBS outbreaks to them. According to Dueñas, in most situations GBS occurs one or two weeks after an infectious disease, whether viral or bacterial.

“That will depend on the immune system, if it is strong enough to fight the bacteria or the virus, it will not develop Guillain-Barré. But if the immune system is very weakened, with other diseases or comorbidities, then the risk is greater,” says Dueñas.

Although the exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome in Peru is unknown, the Ministry of Health and the GBS CIDP Foundation International indicate that the infection Campylobacter jejuni (causing the 2019 outbreak), is one of the most common risk factors for developing the syndrome.

Campylobacter jejuni It is a bacterium that causes intestinal infection after ingesting contaminated food or water. Foods that are often contaminated are raw poultry, unpasteurized milk, and produce. However, a person can become infected through contact with infected people or animals. Hence the syndrome prevention campaigns These include proper hand washing, drinking water from safe sources, cooking food thoroughly, and sanitizing fruits and vegetables to avoid gastrointestinal infections, as well as covering sneezes with a tissue or forearm, and getting a flu shot to prevent illnesses that weaken the immune system.

It is not known for sure why only some people develop GBS, but the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD) says that some people may have a genetic predisposition. There is currently no cure for the syndrome, but plasmapheresis and immunoglobulin treatments have proven effective in reducing the severity and duration of symptoms.

Guillain-Barré syndrome, in detail

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder. Normally, the immune system only fights off foreign invaders, such as viruses or bacteria. The word “auto” refers to “oneself”, so autoimmune refers to a disease in which the immune system attacks the body itself, specifically the peripheral nerves. Peripheral nerves are a kind of “wires” that allow us to control muscles and feel stimuli from the environment. Nerves are covered by the myelin sheath, a type of protective layer that favors the conduction of electrical impulses.

GBS causes the body to make antibodies that attack the myelin sheath. And when this is damaged, the transmission of signals between the brain, spinal cord and muscles is hampered, leading to muscle weakness, numbness and tingling, and in severe cases, paralysis. Some people even require hospitalization to avoid cardiac and respiratory complications.

Muscle weakness and other typical GBS symptoms

The main symptom of Guillain-Barré syndrome is muscle weakness that starts in the feet and works its way up. It is also possible to feel numbness and a tingling sensation that can increase in intensity until the muscles cannot be used at all. It is important to go to the nearest health center if you experience any of the following warning symptoms:

Numbness in hands and feet.

Increasing muscle weakness.

Progressive ascending paralysis from hands and feet.

Other symptoms include back pain, shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, and heart rate or blood pressure problems.

Dr. Dueñas indicates that timely diagnosis can make a difference. “As soon as we identify a GBS patient, he must be treated to prevent disability. The natural course of the disease is a weakness and numbness. This can be on the rise and ideally the person should be treated during the first week of symptoms. Recovery, on average, lasts up to six months and a low percentage of people are left with a severe disability.

Children can also develop Guillain-Barré. Dueñas points out that minors report muscle pain and then show progressive weakness. The muscle weakness progresses as the days go by. “That’s the most important symptom to see a doctor for,” she says.

How is Guillain-Barré syndrome treated?

Treatment for GBS is with plasmapheresis and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), free of charge in health centers. The Ministry of Health of Peru also announced the facilities that provide treatment for GBS to the entire population. You can also contact the 113 Health Line 24 hours a day throughout the year, or by calling 955557000 and 952842623 on Telegram and WhatsApp.

Ivan Dueñas asks not to be alarmed. “Sometimes you think it’s a contagious disease, but it’s not. If diagnosed early and in a timely manner, the treatment given to the patient can help to fully recover their motor function and prevent motor disability. It is not necessary to generate alarm saying that it is a contagious disease and generate a social panic. It doesn’t go there. You have to know how to identify muscle weakness, it is the most important symptom ”, he concludes.

