Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/17/2024 – 17:15

Brazilian Guilherme Toldo confirmed his participation in the fencing contest at the next edition of the Olympic Games, in Paris (France), by securing, this Sunday (17), the best position among Latin American athletes in the Washington stage (United States) of the foil World Cup.

OLYMPIC VACANCY ALERT! Guilherme Toldo is qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! The Brazilian confirmed his place after the elimination of Leopoldo Alarcon in the Grand Prix of Washington, the last tournament counting points in the men's foil for the ranking… pic.twitter.com/Gebg8spUKr — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) March 17, 2024

The 32-year-old athlete from Rio Grande do Sul, who secured his fourth edition of the Olympic Games, reached the first round of the knockout stage in the competition held in the United States, which was enough to stay ahead of the athletes who were fighting. with him for the spot: Mexican Diego Cervantes and Chilean Leopoldo Alarcon.

With the place won by Toldo, Brazil reached a total of 169 guaranteed athletes in the next edition of the Olympics, which will be held between July 26th and August 11th.