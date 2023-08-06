Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2023 – 7:18 pm Share

Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, thanked this Saturday for the PT’s support and said that the city is abandoned, adrift. “I am grateful for the decision of the Workers’ Party to compose this progressive front together with us”, he said.

Boulos said that the current management, by Ricardo Nunes (MDB), mixes “inhumanity, incompetence and schemes”.

The pre-candidate criticized Nunes when he said that resurfacing cannot be a mark of management and that the possible privatization of Sabesp is being used as a bargaining chip for support between the mayor of the capital and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos ). “75% of the resurfacing took place on the side roads, it was for the English to see”, he pointed out.

The pre-candidate then stated that the current state of the city cannot be related to a lack of money. “São Paulo has R$ 36 million in cash. The other day, I read an article saying that the money was earning interest. A city is not a bank, city hall is not a bank”, he declared.

Boulos also associated Nunes with Bolsonarism and stated that the São Paulo capital rejected Bolsonarism in 2022.

The association was also made by the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, in other moments of the event.