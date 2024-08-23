Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 22:31

The Datafolha poll from Thursday, the 22nd, placed Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) both as the leader in voting intentions and as the most rejected candidate, with 37% of voters saying they would never vote for him. In second place, former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) is rejected by 34%. Closing the podium, José Luiz Datena (PSDB) would never receive the votes of 32%.

As the survey’s margin of error is three percentage points, either way, the rejection of Boulos, Marçal and Datena is on the verge of a technical tie, with the PSOL deputy numerically ahead.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) is rejected by a quarter (25%) of the population. Tabata Amaral (PSB) appears with 18% rejection, and Marina Helena (Novo) with 14%.

For Boulos, the scenario is worse among men (44%) and among the evangelical public (44%), segments in which almost half of the population rejects him. For Marçal, the greatest difficulty is among the youngest, from 16 to 24 years old (46%), and those with higher education (45%). Datena, in turn, is more rejected by the public with higher education (40%) and with higher income (41%).

The survey was conducted in person with 1,204 people aged 16 or over in São Paulo, on August 20 and 21, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey’s margin of error is three percentage points, either way. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court under protocol SP-08344/2024.

See the rejection ranking in SP:

– Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 37% (was 35%)

– Pablo Marçal (PRTB): 34% (was 30%)

– José Luiz Datena (PSDB): 32% (was 31%)

– Ricardo Nunes (MDB): 25% (was 24%)

– Bebeto Haddad (DC): 18% (did not participate in the last survey)

– Tabata Amaral (PSB): 18% (was 16%)

– João Pimenta (PCO): 17% (was 17%)

– Altino Prazeres (PSTU): 14% (was 20%)

– Marina Helena (Novo): 14% (was 16%)

– Ricardo Senese (UP): 12% (kept 12%)

– Reject all/would not vote for any: 3% (kept at 3%)

– Would vote for anyone/does not reject any: 1% (was 2%)

– Don’t know: 4% (was 5%)