Breathe ran since he was born. His father Fabrizio was one of the pioneers of the Aprilia racing department (there were seven of them when the founder Ivano Beggio decided to enter competitions), and his brother Giacomo is now Joan Mir’s crew chief in the Honda HRC team. Francesco Guidotti, born in 1972, instead chose the managerial path, and after a long militancy with Ducati Pramac, since last year he has been called to KTM (where he had already worked at the time of the 125) as team manager.

KTM is increasingly on the rise. Which is also why they had taken her.

“In Mattighofen in 2021 they understood that they had to change gears, so they implemented a program of change. I’m glad they chose me, but this change comes from a decision made at the top.”

But she came from an organizational reality like Ducati which was proving to work. In that sense, hers was a logical choice.

“As in any discipline, if you want to improve you have to hire people who are experts in that field. But the credit for the progress is not only mine, there was a company that understood that it was time to change pace, move from a management in which, starting from scratch, had necessarily had to shoot a little at random, and then , having reached a certain level, structure everything better, focusing on the details”.

In addition to her, other people arrived from Ducati before and after, from technical manager Fabiano Sterlacchini to Alberto Giribuola as coordinator of engineers, up to Jack Miller, who brought along his engineer Cristhian Pupulin.

"It is clear that to grow you have to look at who is the reference. For Ducati, I don't think it was a problem, because for the level reached today, I believe that the organization of the single person counts more. Which is what the Japanese method used to be like, if we want to make a comparison, a well-tested system where even by changing the people the gear turns well. Here in KTM, the process had to be speeded up, it's logical that they went fishing in the paddock".

How was this year and a half?

“It’s always difficult, in an official team the goal is always to win. And it’s never obvious. The goal is great, but it’s a great satisfaction to see the progression we’ve made since 2022. And as far as I’m concerned, it’s nice to be involved even more in growth, to have the extent of the problems, the room for improvement, the plans” .

The most radical change you’ve made?

“With great regret, having to send away a fast rider like Oliveira, not having found a compromise. However, it was necessary to change, because with four riders with only KTM experience we had entered a difficult to manage loop. We needed someone with a different experience to help us understand the problems. The luck was that Miller confirmed what we already thought. We had already taken a development path that proved to be right. And instead of small steps, we have begun to take important steps forward”.

You had already worked with KTM, above all you had weaned Marc Marquez in his second year in 125 in 2009. Now his name is increasingly associated with you and he himself is starting to admit something. Is that the plan?

“Let’s say that the beginning of his consecration, on what he could have become, started with us. As Pit said (Beirer, KTM motorsport director; ed), he has a contract with Honda for 2024. For us, thinking about the rider campaign is still premature, we are still very focused on the technical aspect and we are happy with our riders. We will see at the end of 2023 where we will be, and then think about 2025 “.

Marc said that KTM will be the manufacturer to beat in the future. Just a sweet tooth or…?

"I think and hope that he believes it. If we manage to maintain the progression made from last year, next year we will really be among the contenders".

What is the difference between Ducati and KTM?

“In the meantime, almost 15 more years of experience, so you don’t invent them. Experience, culture of the category… you can have all the money you want, but you don’t recover 15 years of activity in seven. I experienced that process at Ducati from 2012 onwards, it took time until a powerful U-turn was triggered”.

“Not very much. A bit of technology, also understood as experience. Lately you can also buy technology, like aerodynamics, because it has been developed in other environments more than in motorcycling. That feeling that sometimes makes you decide for one thing or another, that feeling, sometimes it’s just a matter of experience. But if we take another little step by the end of the season, then we’ll be there.”

Are you worried about the Japanese crisis?

“For me it is the result of many factors, one of which is that we European manufacturers have pushed harder than ever before. You want for economic reasons such as subjection. The Japanese have outclassed us for decades, now they may have rested a bit on their laurels and when we pushed very hard they were as firm as never before. And this has widened the gap”.

So you too, like Beirer, are against concessions to Honda and Yamaha.

“Honda has no shortage of economic power or knowledge. They build everything from bikes to airplanes, they have a wind tunnel that they tell me is top notch. They probably just lack direction.”

But Beirer’s speech is also a do ut dessince the third KTM team is at stake?

(Laughs). “Problem of opportunities, you always have to get the most out of the opportunities that present themselves. There might even be some strategy behind it.”

What will happen in 2024? You are still working on this hypothesis.

“Here only the supreme leader can answer (Stefan Pierer; ed). I personally think that at the moment having five or six bikes could be more of a distraction for us, as we are still in a growth phase. We cannot yet approve bikes with the certainty of constant performance”.

And then with Pedro Acosta? Whose place will he take?

"We have made choices and we will take responsibility for finding the solution to the problems that have arisen".

Will it go very strong right away?

“I see a great talent who, however, also has to work a lot on all the other aspects that being a professional rider in MotoGP requires today, from preparation to nutrition, to the mental condition to manage which is increasingly different from Moto2 with this format . I don’t know if he will be able to perform immediately ”.

The goal is in 2025: as a team manager, do you dream of managing a Marquez-Acosta duo?

“I dream of being world champion in 2024 with the Binder-Miller duo. Then we’ll think about it in 2025″.

Is motorcycle development going too far?

“I think some common sense would be needed. It is right that technology goes on, what we are investing in aerodynamics makes sense, because it is something that has been ignored for decades or almost and instead we have understood that it gives a lot of help in terms of handling, braking and acceleration without having to work on the engine or frame. This to me is an area that is good to explore. The situation with mechanical lowering devices is different, as they are not a technological development, because the same result can be achieved electronically. And now that everyone has them, they are no longer even useful to me, they no longer give anyone an advantage”.

If you were Carmelo Ezpeleta, the big boss of Dorna, what would you change in MotoGP? Laugh.

“I would go on vacation. In these years I would have earned enough to retire”.