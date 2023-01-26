Since 2017 in MotoGP with his own team, the official team KTM showed constant progress in terms of points scored: 84.89, 134, 222, 245, 337. The peak of last season, with Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, then coincided with the second position in the classification reserved for teams and fourth in builders. For 2023, KTM is determined to raise the bar even further and to do so it has called Jack Miller, who finished second in Moto3 with the Austrians in 2014, in the season that turned his career around and opened the doors of the MotoGP with Cecchinello’s team who entrusted him with an Open motorcycle. A lot is also being focused on the progress of Brad Binder, who will face his fourth season in the team after a crescendo of results (one eleventh place and two sixths in the drivers’ standings).

Francesco GuidottiKTM team manager, explained: “Surely the second place in the team championship is a starting point for the future. It’s important, because it means the team works well together and the atmosphere is great. There will be 21 races this year and it will be important to be competitive e every time in the top5, and in addition there will also be Sprint races. We are an official team and the only goal we can have is the title, which is easy to say but not easy to achieve. But that must be our main focus. Everything will have to be efficient, especially now that we have less time for correct adjustments in the different conditions. We need to build a tightly connected and efficient team to tackle daily challenges. The driver pairing of Jack and Brad is a special combination, and they have a special personality: the team will be very strong.” He doesn’t even hide Pit BeirerKTM motorsport director: “SWe are in the seventh season and I think the previous six years have been extraordinary in terms of building the project and winning and podiums. It was a crazy trip and we had fun, but now it is no longer enough to be there: we need results. I feel very confident about the two riders, Brad and Jack are similar in some ways. They are pushing very hard and that is exactly what we need. We have made great efforts for 2023, to make it our best season.” Also determined Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the KTM AG management board: “The impact of MotoGP on our company is enormous. Finishing on the podium makes a big difference and this must be the goal for 2023”.