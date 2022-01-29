With the 2022 riders market not shaking up, Francesco Guidotti’s farewell to Pramac Racing was one of the most significant events of the winter in MotoGP.

Not so much for his arrival at KTM, where he had already worked years before, but because it is a change of scenery that took most of the actors involved by surprise. Firstly, Paolo Campinoti, owner of the Ducati satellite team, where Guidotti played a key role as team manager.

In his new role as sporting director of the Austrian company, the Italian manager spoke to the media at the presentation of the KTM MotoGP program, before leaving for Sepang, where the first tests of 2022 will begin next week.

When it comes to defining his role, Guidotti sees himself as a mix between a psychologist and a group coordinator, whose main aspiration will be to maintain a sense of belonging in a team of over 40 elements.

It will also have to act as a bridge between the official structure, which lines up the duo of drivers formed by Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, and the Tech3 team, which will instead bring Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, the rookie duo who competed for the title to the track. Moto2 in 2021, with the Australian coming out the winner in the end.

“I didn’t come to Mattighofen with the idea of ​​changing something or someone. I found the technicians very motivated. KTM doesn’t need changes, but things to coordinate and organize better”, explained Guidotti.

“KTM asked me to keep everyone on the team together. I have to try to keep everyone calm and make sure they leave their troubles at home. I didn’t come here to impose anything. I just want to achieve our goal by staying true to the KTM philosophy. “, he added.

When asked the reasons that led him to leave Pramac Racing, Guidotti only spent good words for the team he represented in recent years, even though he explained that the challenge he was offered was too attractive to renounce.

“Leaving Pramac was a very difficult decision, but returning to a factory team is something special. Working in the factory, for someone like me who is so passionate about motorcycles, brings you into a different atmosphere. It allows you to be much more involved in technical development. I didn’t leave Pramac because I felt bad, but because this is a personal challenge “, said Guidotti.

When the news of his signing became known, there was a lot of discussion about the timing, which had allowed Guidotti to get a closer look at the Ducati GP22 in the Jerez tests. However, both the Borgo Panigale brand and the person concerned have made it clear that there is no reason to worry about this.

“I’m not a technician, my experience is sportier, so I can’t bring anything from a technical point of view”, he concluded.