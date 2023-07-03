A few weeks ago, Albert Valera, manager of Pedro Acosta, explained to Motorsport.com that his client had decided to confirm his trust in KTM, bringing the agreement with the Mattighofen-based manufacturer to the end, expiring at the end of 2024.

The contract included a release clause in case the Austrians didn’t offer him a place in MotoGP next year. The deadline for exercising it was the end of June, but the Spanish talent, currently second in the Moto2 World Championship standings, had already made his decision.

The new chapter in the saga is that the confirmation of the desire to bring the “Tiburon” to MotoGP has also arrived on the KTM side. This was revealed by an authoritative source such as team manager Francesco Guidotti, who told GPOne.com: “Acosta will remain a KTM rider, we had an option that we could enforce and clearly we did. He will be in MotoGP, but which team will be a surprise.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

At the moment, therefore, the certainty is that he will ride an RC16, although it is not clear whether he will do so for the official team, in which the two current riders, Brad Binder and Jack Miller, have a contract for next season.

The alternative is the GasGas Tech3 team, a team that has the same material as the official team and which at the moment has a more nebulous situation in terms of line-up. Pol Espargaro’s conditions are all to be evaluated after the long stop he was forced into after the bad accident in Portimao. On the other side of the garage, Augusto Fernandez has only a one-year contract, so he should earn confirmation on the field and his first half of the season has seen many ups and downs.

It must be said that KTM had also tried to knock on Dorna’s door to see if it was possible to get the two slots left free after Suzuki’s withdrawal, but a negative response came from the promoter, so the two options at the moment seem to be only the two already mentioned.