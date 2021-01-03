Betis breathes with pride but some disappointment after a derby in which they deserved to win and ended up drawing after missing a Fekir penalty, but the duel leaves some important collateral damage such as that of Guido Rodríguez’s fifth card, who must serve a sanction in Huesca the next day. The Argentine already saw how Competition took away a yellow that he received in Granada, but this time it does not look like the same thing will happen.

The loss of one of the few healthy midfielders he has will give Pellegrini a headache, who also cannot count for that position with Carvalho (injured) or Guardado, who tested positive for coronavirus last Friday. Neither of them will arrive at El Alcoraz except by surprise, with which the only solution would be to place the youth squad Paul with Sergio Canales. The game is vital for a Betis that needs to win in order to get away from the lower positions and not fall further from the higher ones.

To those losses in the midfield, the Verdiblancos add the absences of Dani Martín, Tello and Bartra due to injury and Joaquín, Montoya and Álex Moreno due to coronavirus. Just Bartra and Álex, who tested positive almost a week ago, have in principle any chance of playing the next day. And in the middle, in addition, there is a cupbearer match against Mutilvera, in a frozen field that could leave some more victims.