Argentina was crowned champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in one of the most exciting finals in history. The Albiceleste team beat France in a penalty shootout and won its third world championship. Guido Rodríguez, current Betis player, was part of the squad that achieved this great feat.
The 28-year-old original containment had a stint in Mexican soccer before succeeding in Europe and being considered for his national team. Guido arrived in Liga MX in mid-2016, from River Plate, to join Xolos de Tijuana. After a year at a high level with the border team, he signed with América.
With the Eagles he had a more than outstanding step, since he won the 2018 Apertura title, the 2019 Closing MX Cup and the Champion of Champions. With this jersey he played a total of 123 games, added 12 goals and gave two assists. In January 2020, Rodríguez made the big leap to the Old Continent and signed with Betis.
During the last months there has been talk of the interest of important teams in the Premier League, such as Liverpool or Arsenal, to take over their services.
Since his departure from Las Águilas, the Argentine midfielder has sent messages of support and winks to his former team. In an interview with Diario AS, in February 2021, the player pointed out that he was very comfortable in Mexico and that America is the biggest team in the country.
In the future, the Argentine midfielder, world champion in Qatar 2022, could wear the cream-blue jersey again.
