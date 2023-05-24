The Argentine midfielder Guido Pizarro He has become one of the most important players for Tigres UANL in the last decade, a period in which he has won seven titles with the club, something that he appreciates very much, but also wants to make it bigger by winning the Clausura 2023 final. against Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
In an interview for ESPNthe auriazul captain assured that the final that the feline squad lost in 2017 against Chivas was forgotten and the only thing they think about in the San Nicolás de los Garza team is to lift more trophies.
“Yes, we did have to lose. Personally, I think I always try to look forward, keep writing history. We made too much good history, but the squad wants to achieve more and it’s another opportunity to continue raising titles in the institution””
– Guido Pizarro.
He ‘CountHe spoke about what the Clausura 2023 has represented for him and the team and indicated that in his almost 10 years in the feline institution it is the first time that he has had to experience an irregular season and have three different coaches in a single semester.
“I think since we’ve been here it was the first atypical semester with three coaches in one semester, but I think the team never stopped trying. He came day by day with the objective of reaching the last in the two competitions with Concacaf and the championship. In Conca we were in the semis and here in the final. The semester has been hard, but it is something to be proud of. He never stopped trying and always gave himself to the maximum to be in the final ”, he pointed out.
He assured that he supports the Uruguayan strategist, Robert Dante Siboldi and pointed out that the team has begun to have the style of play that the South American coach likes.
“He knows. He is from the house, he has experience in the institution and he found a predisposed squad and beyond what was happening he came every day to try to improve himself and give his best. He, from the first day, began to work on the idea that he had and in the first spaces that we had he tried to take advantage of them. We went from less to more and in these last games we have seen what he wants as a coach and he is welcome. He and the squad have established themselves well, ”he indicated.
pizarro highlighted the work done by the rojiblanco team under the orders of the Serbian coach, Veljko Paunovic who lives his first semester in Mexican soccer and will already play his first final.
“Personally, I see it very well. They bet on a great coach, many young people and they have done well. They built a great team with individualities that stand out. They have been deserving of going to the final. It will be a difficult final and be prepared. Two great teams will face each other, ”he sentenced.
