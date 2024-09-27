Club Tigres UANL became a vintage team thanks to players such as: André Pierre Gignac, Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarroamong many others, who formed one of the best dynasties in Liga MX that is still in force, however, it is in the final stretch of its history.
These elements, among others, achieved being multiple champions with the feline team, marking a golden era for the San Nicolás de los Garza club in Mexican soccer and many of them are near the end of their career within the club or their career itself.
Already being veterans of a thousand battles, they recognize that their end is near, because sooner rather than later a generational change will come in the institution and like everything, it will be inevitable, likewise, the historic Argentine captain has recognized it.
The dynasty of the university team is about to end, something that has been confirmed by the same Guido Pizarro.
“Our participation with Tigres is about to end, it was a great dynasty that Nahuel, Gignac, and I formed, but it is time for the young people to take our place and create their own path”
– Guido Pizarro.
Little by little, the team of the feline group has been incorporating new, younger elements in various positions and thus they will pass the legacy on to them.
“It is the end and we must pass on that legacy to the people who arrive,” said the multifunctional midfielder.
Guido Pizarro managed to command one of the best teams in Mexican soccer, with which, together with Nahuel Guzmán, André-Pierre Gignac and Javier Aquino They managed to win five Liga MX championships among other trophies.
They also made history in Mexican soccer by reaching the final of a FIFA Club World Cup, in which they were runners-up against Bayern Munich of Germany. Which they went to after winning their first international title. Concacaf Champions League.
