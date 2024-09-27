#TodayInYourRECORD

Guido Pizarro spoke EXCLUSIVELY with RECORD and acknowledged that the dynasty he formed alongside André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán is about to end

“It is the end and we must pass on that legacy to the people who arrive”https://t.co/XofJRle1H8 pic.twitter.com/vMM9YJFb56

— RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) September 27, 2024