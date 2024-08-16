Participation has ended for the UANL Tigers in the Leagues Cupbecause despite their good performance at the beginning of the semester, they could not cope with the New York City FC and they lost 1-2 in the 90 minutes, so they say goodbye to the binational tournament.
The feline team started winning comfortably, but the team from the MLS He managed to nullify us and turn the score around, in one of the games with the lowest performance since he arrived Veljko Paunovic to the feline bench, so now all that remains is to turn the page.
First it was the Serbian coach himself who applauded the dedication of his pupils and focused the objective on the Liga MXso he was now the captain, Guido Pizarrowho spoke about the defeat and the feelings that this tough match left behind defeat of Tigres.
For Guido, within Tigers “There is a lot of anger about the result,” because in his view, this was another match that was decided by minimal details; however, he did not spend much time on it and recalled the good start they had in the league.
“We arrived seven or eight games ago, it’s the first one we lost and I think that as the games have gone by we’ve seen positive things in the team, which is what he (Paunovic) wants.”
– Guido Pizarro
On the elimination and what it represented Leagues CupPizarro mentioned that everyone is left with a “bitter taste for not having achieved the objective,” but he mentioned that it is important to turn the page quickly, as soon as he landed in Nuevo León.
“We now have to turn the page with the commitment to continue growing and learning from the details that have been left out and we will continue to grow.”
– Guido Pizarro
After the elimination of the Leagues Cup, the next match of Tigers is scheduled for next Saturday, August 24 against ChivasIt will take place at the Volcano and is expected to start at 9 pm local time.
“We know that we are facing a great rival with a coach who has been there for a long time, with young and intense players, and we have time to prepare for it, and we will think about it tomorrow,” he concluded.
