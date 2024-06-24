In the middle of the summer, Mexican soccer received one of the most important news for the Opening 2024well Tigers he thanked Roberto Dante Siboldiafter a successful and brief time at the club.
Faced with this situation, the team captain finally showed his face and spoke about the departure of the coach who gave him his last title. Liga MX. Guido Pizarro He decided to speak for the team and explain the feeling that exists within the team.
According to the Argentine, the departure has not taken the team by surprise, since coaching changes have already become a constant; However, he hinted that the entire team will have to undergo a change in ideology.
In accordance with Pizarrosuffering a change of coach is common in football, so concentration will be key to adapt to Veljko Paunovic and be able to perform well next semester.
“Those of us who are in football are used to it. Beyond what happened, we focus on workingnow a new coaching staff has come in that has a lot of experience and ideas that can serve the team,” said the captain of Tigers at a press conference.
“The coaching staff that was there brought joy to the institution, but as professionals we must focus on continuing to work, it is the path, we will continue with the same line”
– Guido Pizarro
These statements were offered prior to the MX Super Cup who will compete against the Club Americaas he assured that the new coaching staff arrived at the right time to take the reins of the club.
For Guido, Tigers He managed to have a “good preseason that we haven’t done in a long time,” so he considered that “the coaching staff came in at the right time in the middle of the preseason, gave us a chance to work and next Sunday we have a final and hopefully we can capture everything.” what the coach wants.”
“It’s a final and we will go to win, we take it that way and we have prepared from the first day of preseason for that final, we want to win every final”
– Guido Pizarro
In this way they face the next match against America clubthe next Sunday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m., in central Mexico time. It will be a match corresponding to the MX Super Cup, despite the fact that at Eagles They already gave them said trophy.
