The Tigers remain ahead in the Leagues Cup after eliminating the Vancouver team in the round of 32 duel. The team from the north of the country faces this tournament as one of the great favorites to win it due to its status as current champion of the Liga MX, although the next round may be the most complex of all, as they face their eternal rival and another of the tournament’s stars, the Rayados de Monterrey team.
Siboldi has tried to give continuity to his stellar eleven, the same one that was champion of the MX League and for this he has even had to make changes to positions, one of which is the most outstanding of all: the presence of captain Guido Pizarro as a fixed central defender and no longer as a means of containment, which is his natural position throughout his life and to which he could return if he agrees to leave the northern Mexican box.
Boca Juniors has set its sights on the signing of Guido Pizarro due to Varela’s departure from the squad, since the youth will experience his time in Europe starting this summer. Thus, the Argentine giant wants a replacement of proven quality and immediate performance, seeing the ‘count’ as the best option in the market. The signing will not be easy, because although his veteran status gives the player an affordable market value, the salary he receives in Tigres is difficult to pay within Boca Juniors.
