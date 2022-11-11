Ex-minister wants time for transition to choose consensus name; Former BC president was nominated by Bolsonaro

the former minister Guido Mantega confirmed this Friday (11.Nov.2022) that it had sent a request to postpone the elections of the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) to the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen. The issue, according to him, was discussed with the president-elect. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Mantega said he had heard complaints from Latin American economic authorities about the “forwarding” of the election at the IDB and the lack of negotiation for the candidacy of economist and former president of the Central Bank Ilan Goldfjan, appointed by the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the post. The election is scheduled for November 20.

“I am not saying that Ilan is a bad candidate, but Bolsonaro tried to deliver another coup: to create a fait accompli and make a president of the IDB, in my view, in a wrong way, because they did not negotiate with Argentina, with Peru, with Colombia, with Uruguay”said Mantega in an interview with GloboNews.

In the assessment of the former minister, Goldfjan “no support from anyone” and he is harmed by the current Brazilian government, which considers him unpopular in the neighborhood. “Countries don’t like the Bolsonaro government and the way it handles things”he said.

The position has been provisionally held by Honduran Reina Irene Mejía Chacón since the IDB’s board voted to dismiss the bank’s then president, American Mauricio Claver-Carone, at the end of September.

The decision stemmed from an independent investigation by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, which identified that Claver-Carone had had a relationship with an employee and authorized 2 salary increases in a short period. He was appointed to the post by former Republican President Donald Trump.

Mantega said that the credibility crisis at the IDB is also a reflection of the lack of representation of developing countries during the Claver-Carone term, which began in October 2020.

“By the way, President Bolsonaro supported this president [Mauricio] Carone, who is being fired from there because he committed several irregularities and did not represent Latin America, the IDB’s main participant”, stated.

The former minister did not rule out the possibility of negotiating a space for Brazil in the bank’s vice-presidency, but said he liked the idea of ​​seeing a name from the country assuming the main role. “Since it was founded in 1960, there has never been a Brazilian president in the IDB, with Brazil being the 2nd largest shareholder”criticized.