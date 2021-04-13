Elche’s squad will return this Wednesday to training with the five senses placed on the transcendent calendar that now lies ahead, with six crucial days spread over the next 29 days. Osasuna, Valladolid, Levante, Atlético, Real Sociedad and Alavés They await the Escribá, who will have to fight to the end to secure their objective. The last two appointments on the calendar will be against Cádiz and Athletic Club, with a unified schedule for those teams with something at stake.

Elche loses Fidel this week, due to suspension, and keeps another five players on the verge of sanction: Gonzalo Verdú, Pere Milla, Rigoni, Josema and Diego González. If any of them see the yellow card against Osasuna, they will not be in the first of three consecutive home games against Real Valladolid.

In the injured section, Guido Carrillo underwent tests this afternoon to determine the extent of his injury to the right biceps femoris. Before, he was already injured in the other leg. Although it seems that it is a small break, a minimum of ten or fifteen days of absence is not taken away by anyone so he will not be against Osasuna, Real Valladolid and Levante. It will be difficult for him to arrive in time against Atlético de Madrid.

Those who will be available They are Pablo Piatti, who already works with the group after two weeks off due to physical problems; and Antonio Barragán, who withdrew at half-time from the match against Huesca due to a strong blow. Jony Álamo also has problems and is still not ready to play.