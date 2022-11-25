Reward outstanding personalities in the economic-financial world by recognizing competence, integrity and transparency: this is the objective of the Bancor Award, established in 2022 by the Guido Carli Association with the sponsorship of Banca Ifis. An acknowledgment that was conferred today on Lord Mervyn King, British economist, academic and banker, former governor of the Bank of England, in the event that took place in Rome, in the historic setting of the Galleria Doria Pamphilj. Federico Carli, President of the Guido Carli Association and Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, President of Banca Ifis, took part in the award ceremony in the presence of the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, and the President of Consob, Paolo Savona, who gave the motivation of the prize. During the event, moderated by Lucia Annunziata, Lord Mervyn King gave a lectio magistralis entitled “The Great Repricing: Central Banks and the World Economy”.

“The example of civil servant Mervyn King demonstrates that the time dedicated to nurturing that moral boost, which makes us consider the commitment to serve one’s country, one’s institution, one’s company, is never in vain, especially in relation to the challenges difficult, like an indispensable duty – commented Federico Carli, President of the Guido Carli Association – “The Bancor Prize brings to mind a famous phrase by Guglielmo Orange: ‘you don’t need to hope to undertake, you don’t need to succeed to persevere’. Bancor (Guido Carli) interviewed by Bancor (Eugenio Scalfari) concluded the famous interview on Italian capitalism with these words: ‘my pessimism does not lead me to flee my time. Indeed, I must admit that I am glad that this is my time. In stagnant times I might have felt less anguished but more useless’. This teaching is still alive today, and with the Bancor Prize we are moving along this path”.

“We are honored to support the Guido Carli Association in this important recognition which celebrates the most authoritative international economists in the memory of Guido Carli, one of the most influential personalities on the international financial scene of the twentieth century – commented Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, Chairman of Banca Ifis – . “Almost thirty years after his death, his figure still represents a shining example for the role that, as banker and academic, he had in guiding the country through the complex phase of reconstruction. This Award reminds us that it is always possible to face the challenges that the present poses to us, through a careful and precise methodology of study and analysis of the present. An approach based on ethics in acting and rationality of thought capable of directing our position in the future we desire, both from an economic point of view and from the development of a solid social agenda.”

Bancor Award

The Bancor Prize is inspired – in name and in values ​​- by the term “Bancor” used in 1944 by the economist John Maynard Keynes, on the occasion of the Bretton Woods agreements, when the main countries of the world were preparing to close the dramatic story of the war , trying to design a new arrangement of international relations that would avoid the repetition of the horrors that had characterized the first half of the 1940s. Bancor was the solution proposed by the economist: a supranational currency governed by the rationality of men to steal the prospects of development of the entire community of nations at the discretion of a single hegemonic power.

The proposal remained a currency utopia. The term Bancor was never used again until May 30, 1971 when it first appeared on the Espresso as an enigmatic signature. A pseudonym that, in a short time, turned into an editorial success. Bancor’s interventions were awaited with growing interest by economists, politicians and bankers, reported by the foreign press, commented at the university, debated in the course of high international monetary forums and even the subject of parliamentary questions.

The debut article was entitled “Storm Coming”. The object of the analysis was precisely the international monetary order from which the mysterious author had drawn inspiration to hide his identity. Bancor expressed judgments, assessments and forecasts on the crisis that the goldex change standard was going through which ensured it a deserved fame: less than three months later, in fact, Nixon declared the inconvertibility of the dollar into gold and the system sanctioned 27 years earlier at Bretton Woods it crumbled.

Several years after Bancor’s last intervention, it was discovered that the authors of the articles were Guido Carli and Eugenio Scalfari. Finding the collection of Bancor articles in the archives, Federico Carli, President of the Guido Carli Association, came up with the idea of ​​establishing the Bancor Prize, to recover the spirit behind a word so full of suggestions. In the wake marked by Bancor, the intent of the Prize is to give life to a reflection on the problems we are going through, from which a useful compass can be drawn to trace a route that leads out of the labyrinth: every era presents its own difficulties, but history teaches that, trusting in rationality and human ingenuity, it is always possible to find the way to overcome obstacles.