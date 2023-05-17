Guido Barilla: “That dad’s trip to Germany that changed everything”

Guido Barilla talks about his father Peterthe founder of the empire of pasta who has been missing for 30 years, revealing unpublished background stories, especially on his important acquaintances and friendships. “Walter Chiari – Guido Barilla tells Repubblica – he often came to our house, he stayed there for a long time when he left the prison. My father was very fond to him. She insisted on making him eat Parmesan things and he said: this dish stays three minutes in my mouth, three hours on my stomach, thirty years on my sides. She tried to get my father to eat soy lecithin. But then he ate too i herb tortelli. Then there was Indro Montanelli. He was my father’s walking partner mountain. Sometimes Dino came too Get buzzedbut was also seen with Enzo Ferrari. Less with Gianni Lambsthey rarely met. My father he called him the King“. Guido Barilla then recounts the dramatic moments of the post-war period, when dad’s company was gutted come on bombing.

“And here – continues Guido in Repubblica – the second figure of Peter Barilla, modern entrepreneur. She had two great qualities: a courage lion-like and huge curiosity. A great interest in what she didn’t know. My father was in love Of those who know. At that time in Italy pasta was still sold bulk. The brand name didn’t matter. Dad went in Germany to buy one packing machine. He went home, closed the bakery and started producing only packaged pasta, it was one breakthrough“. Guido continues to talk to us, despite having been dead for 30 years: “I do everyday. It is a constant presence in my life. The dream even very often. He always looks very young, and is always a long walk. He shows me a path“.

