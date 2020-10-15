Highlights: A new SOP related to Kovid-19 was issued for organizing cultural events

Adequate safeguards have also been taken to protect against corona virus epidemic in SOP

Artists and others accompanying them must obtain the Kovid-19 Negative Report

new Delhi

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday released a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) related to Kovid-19 for organizing cultural events. Adequate safety measures have been put in place in the SOP against Kovid-19. Artists and others accompanying them must obtain a valid Kovid-19 Negative Report, entry without masked visitors and others is prohibited and only 50 percent of seats will be filled from the audience.

The ministry said in a statement that SOP would have to comply with the theaters management and many other institutions. People hired for entertainment or creative agencies, auditoriums or any open space cultural events must also comply with this. It states that digital transactions should be given priority for tickets. No cultural activity will be allowed in the restricted areas.

Masks for the audience and …

“All external artists and crew members, including lighting, sound, makeup, costume, etc., are required to submit a valid Kovid-19 Negative Report to the relevant authorities of the host institution,” the statement said. This investigation should be done within seven days of the program. The guidelines state that it will be mandatory for the audience to wear masks and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet at all times.