The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai called on those coming to attend the World Paddle Tennis Championship – Dubai 2022 between 4 and 5 November 2022 using their own vehicles, to park in the free parking provided by the authority in the Garhoud area since the first day of the tournament, and to use the authority’s buses to reach the tournament site.

The tournament started at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on the 31st of last November and will continue until tomorrow, the 5th of November. The tournament will be held in two separate categories for men and women, with the participation of 16 national teams in each category.

The attached map shows the locations of the directional boards to be followed to reach the event area.