Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Qasr Al Watan” in Abu Dhabi launched self-guided audio tours that allow exploring the cultural and civilizational features of the palace in Arabic, English, Russian and Chinese languages ​​with the aim of enriching the visitors’ experience and providing all means that guarantee them a distinguished visit.

Through the multimedia guide, visitors will receive headphones that enable them to listen to a comprehensive explanation of the palace’s landmarks, through audio clips recorded in the language of their choice during their interactive tour. The recordings include all the rare exhibits, collectibles, arts and manuscripts that the palace is rich in, reflecting the knowledge, values ​​and long-standing traditions of the UAE. Visitors can download a map of “Qasr Al Watan” to view its halls and galleries, as well as the shopping and dining options it offers. The integrated cultural experience continues with the “Light and Sound” show, which is shown every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the march of progress in the UAE through a visual journey that moves from ancient history to a bright present and a promising future.

Qasr Al Watan receives its visitors of all ages on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 noon until 7:30 pm.