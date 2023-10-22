The Cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús de Espinardo plans to recover guided routes this November to publicize the funerary architecture and the history of the illustrious people who rest in the municipal cemetery. The project is resumed after the break of the last two years. The guides to disseminate the history and curiosities of the Cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús began to be published in 2015 and shortly after the guided routes started, thanks to the collaboration of the Consistory with the Murcia Society of Anthropology.

The Councilor for Health, Pilar Torres, announces that the routes are scheduled to resume next Sunday, November 19 and “they will take a tour of the life and history of some of the most significant names in Murcia, as well as the architecture and funerary symbolism most characteristic of the Cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús.

Although it is popularly known as the ‘Espinardo cemetery’, it is actually located in the Murcian district of El Puntal and currently houses some 160,000 buried people. “So it is a true city, a collective monument to generations of Murcians,” they indicated from the City Council.

The Cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús was inaugurated in 1885 during the great cholera epidemic, although it had been in use since 1787 when Charles III issued a royal decree that prohibited burials inside churches and urged the construction of cemeteries on the outskirts of towns and cities, thus looking for ventilated places, to avoid the spread of diseases.

Eight guides to know its secrets



To give visibility to this space, the architectural works inside it and the personalities who rest there, among whom there are great names in Murcia society, the Department of Health of the Murcia City Council has been collaborating since 2015 with the Murcia Society of Anthropology.

During this time, a total of eight visitor guides have been published with thematic routes on the main cultural and historical aspects of the Nuestra Padre Jesús de Espinardo Cemetery. Leading this project is the professor of Social Anthropology at the University of Murcia Klaus Schriewer.

The eight guides that have been published about the Cemetery of Nuestro Padre Jesús are:

The cemetery as a cultural asset. History and characteristics of the cemetery.

Writers and artists. Personalities who have written the history of Murcia.

Elites of the 19th century. Economic and political elites.

Murcian women in memory.

Protagonists of progress.

Other Murcians. The traces of Europeanization.

The 1918 flu epidemic in Murcia.

Murcian emigrants in Europe.

In addition, for November 1, All Saints’ Day, the Department has designed a hand map with three of the most significant routes: Murcian emigrants, Writers and artists and Murcian women in memory, so that visitors can take these autonomous tours and learn about the unique features of the Murcia municipal cemetery.

In the case of the guided tours that will begin on November 19, these will take place from 11:00 in the morning and will last approximately one hour.

Groups are limited to a maximum of 30 people and will be led by a tour guide and anthropologist Klaus Schriewer, from the University of Murcia, as a passionate researcher and great expert on the municipal cemetery.

From that date on, the scheduled routes will be set on the calendar throughout 2024, which will revolve around different themes. Those interested in participating in the visits can register or receive more information by calling 968 358 600, extensions 33312 and 33301.